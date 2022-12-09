Why can't WA rail workers use state sick leave?

The workers’ fight for paid sick leave was a centerpiece of the negotiations — indicative of both their inability to take time off for health concerns and the industry’s shrinking work/life balance. Stories abound of rail workers putting off basic medical care and later needing much more invasive surgery. The Washington Post reported on an engineer who postponed a doctor’s visit and died of a heart attack on the job weeks later.

There was a failed last-minute push at the end of November by progressive Democrats in Congress to give workers seven days of paid sick leave. The final package includes just one day of “paid personal leave.”

Rail workers have vacation time, but it requires advance notice, meaning if they take the day off because they wake up with the flu, they can be disciplined. Too many points on your record, and you can lose your job.

Workers also have longer-term paid sickness and unemployment benefits for absences longer than seven days. But those also are not meant to provide people with unexpected days off, which means more often than not, people have to go to work sick.

The lack of time off comes at a time when the rail industry has lost 29% of its workforce in recent years to layoffs, quitting and retirement and, in turn, is earning record profits. Operating with bare-bones crews means rail companies can’t spare crew members who take time off. Workers are on call nearly 24/7.

“Seventy percent of the workforce has to do 100% of the work,” said Tim Gillum, vice general chairman for the Brotherhood of Maintenance Way Employees, a track-worker union. “It was already hard enough to try to have a life. Now you have to cover for those other 30%.”

Gillum, a 31-year veteran of the industry, represents track building and maintenance crews in Western Washington, Oregon and Northern California. All three of those states have laws mandating paid sick leave. Washington voters adopted a paid sick leave law in 2016. Seattle began mandating sick leave in 2012.

So why don’t Washington-based rail workers have paid sick leave time despite the statewide legal requirement? For much the same reason Congress can intervene in rail industry contract negotiations: The industry is heavily regulated by federal laws adopted during rail’s late 19th-century and early 20th-century primacy.