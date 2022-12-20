A year of Crosscut investigations into federal pandemic aid

Impact, reach and engagement

Power of the press: At its best, investigative journalism holds institutions accountable and empowers positive change. This is the most obvious kind of impact that we look for, and we saw some this past year.

Reporter Brandon Block’s work this year on local government spending helped draw attention to the transparency concerns around “revenue replacement” budgeting, raising questions with the Tri-City Herald editorial board about how their public officials had allocated federal funding. The Herald then followed up with its own localized reporting on how those dollars were being used.

When reporter Margo Vansynghel heard King County arts organizations had been waiting months for promised relief grants, she quickly identified an administrative bottleneck that had kept many groups from receiving their funding. Officials got the money moving within days of her reporting, and pledged to review their grant process.

“The money came through!” one arts leader wrote to Vansynghel. “Your article gave it the extra push they needed. I gasped out loud when I checked our bank account as I’ve been checking for many months! ... Grateful for your reporting!”

Block has also closely covered the state’s problematic objection process for broadband grants, which has given private telecoms a powerful voice over competing public networks. The Seattle Times editorial board cited his reporting as part of its support for changing objection rules.

Expanding our reach: As part of our republishing model, Crosscut offers our investigative reporting free to publish by other news outlets. Recovery Watch stories have run in local editions of Spokane’s alt-weekly Inlander, the Yakima Herald-Republic and other papers. Our stories have also run online at InvestigateWest, The Columbian in Vancouver, The Wenatchee World, the Tri-City Herald, the Kitsap Sun, KXLY News in Spokane and other outlets.

Our team has also gone on the air to share context on our reporting with KUOW and Oregon Public Broadcasting.