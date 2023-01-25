‘Ask for Jane:’ Who were the pre-Roe underground abortionists?

“Call this number and ask for Jane”

Arcana never intended to work for an underground abortion service. She was a teacher by trade and had no formal training in medicine. She grew up in the Midwest and, in her youth, had only a vague awareness of abortion.

In 1970 she was fired from her position as a high school teacher, along with two other educators, for nontraditional teaching methods. The experience radicalized her and lit up a controversy at her school and in her community. The ensuing monthslong public trial was a “huge education” for Arcana that made her see how politically motivated decisions could profoundly impact people’s lives.

It was in the midst of this political awakening that Arcana discovered she might be pregnant. Without any legal options for terminating a pregnancy, she sought the advice of a friend who was then a medical student. “I called him up,” she recalls. “‘Marty? Do you know?’”

He did. He responded within 24 hours, and gave her the instructions that would change her life. Arcana remembers exactly what he told her: “This line that has now become like a bumper sticker — or maybe a T-shirt — in my mind: ‘Everybody here says call this number and ask for Jane.’”

She called the number. Jane answered.

The voice on the other end of the line belonged to a woman whose real name was Ruth. From 1968 to 1973, the years the group was operational, more than 100 women played the role of Jane, including, eventually, Arcana herself. Arcana’s first volunteer role with the service was as “callback Jane,” returning calls like the one she’d made.

Ruth was a leader, the “the mom and pop of the service” along with another charismatic activist, Jody, as Arcana describes it; the group was founded by activist Heather Booth. Although Jane would come to be known as a collective in later years, Arcana says the group never described itself or functioned that way: There was a clear leadership structure, as she saw it, with Jody and Ruth at the top.

The power differential didn’t trouble Arcana, she said. But she does find contemporary descriptions of the group as a collective inaccurate. Arcana attributes these misrepresentations in part to a younger generation’s nostalgic desire to “want it to have been like that,” when in reality, activism and organizing are often fraught and complex. “It’s foreordained that it will be messy,” says Arcana.

In that initial phone call, Ruth spoke to Arcana for what seemed like a long time, for reasons that still aren’t clear to Arcana and never will be. Ruth and Jody have since died, although both women are memorialized in documentary footage from films about the group. (“It’s just such a kick in the head,” says Arcana. “I hate it when people die.”)

Whatever the reason, Ruth kept Arcana talking, and when Arcana found out she wasn’t pregnant and wouldn’t need the assistance of an underground abortion service after all, she called back to let Jane know. And “that was when she gave me the pitch,” Arcana recalls. For Ruth to invite a relative stranger into Jane’s activities “was very bold of her,” says Arcana. “She knew nothing about me, except that we just clicked in that very long conversation. And she was right. She was absolutely right.”

At the meeting Ruth invited her to, in a church just two blocks from her Chicago apartment, Arcana found she aligned with the women of Jane not just ideologically, but socially. “It wasn't just, ‘Oh, this is politically valuable and important for women's lives,’” she says. “I liked them. And I liked the way they talked about what they were doing, and why they were standing there in that little church.”

Although they would be facilitating abortions at great personal risk, Arcana recalls no major discussions about what it meant to commit a felony. “Everybody knew it was illegal,” she says.