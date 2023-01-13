Cowlitz comedian exposes stereotypes in his Comedy Central series

Clift, also a writer for the children’s TV show Spirit Rangers, sees his work as a step forward in bringing authentic Native representation to TV and movies. He and other Native storytellers leading a new movement of representation not only have Native actors playing Native roles but also employ Native writers, producers and film crews to tell their own stories. Clift celebrated Reservation Dogs, a comedy produced by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi in which every writer, director and series regular is Indigenous; Dark Winds, a 2022 series created by a Chickasaw producer with a predominantly Native team in front of and behind the camera; and the film Prey, the origin story of the Predator series with an entirely Native cast besides the actor who plays the predator.

“I am a part of a really cool movement in Native comedy and Native storytelling,” Clift said. More Native podcasts, TikTokers and YouTube channels are popping up, and Clift believes that real Native representation has begun to inspire more people.

“All of our combined efforts I think are causing this really cool upswell of Native folks who are realizing that they can not only be a part of the entertainment industry, but they can be successful in the entertainment industry,” he said. “It feels like the work that we're doing is inspiring Native folks to give their dreams a shot, and giving them the permission to dream that the media didn't necessarily give us growing up.”

Clift hopes his latest video is seen as a polite call for King and other writers and film directors to retire the Native-burial-ground trope for good. But he believes the problem is bigger than this one trope. These shorts are a conduit to a larger conversation about education and representation.