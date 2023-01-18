WA has 530 bridges in 'poor' condition — and limited repair money

Today, a variety of structures dot the county’s landscape: Bascule bridges use counterweights to open a center span, swing bridges rotate to allow boats to pass, and a vertical lift bridge rises like an elevator. The constraints of a particular location combined with inventive engineering have erected a unique assortment over the past century.

In the county’s largest city, WSDOT’s Tatum scrutinized each beam supporting the Heron Street Bridge, one of Aberdeen's busiest crossings. He examined a previous repair that welded a T-shaped steel piece to shore up a fissure on a beam that connects the substructure to the deck. He kept careful not to stray too far from the steel girders.

“They tell you to be at arm’s reach, then you’re pretty well guaranteed you're gonna see everything that's up there,” he said. “It makes you slow down and really look at the structure.”

Every bridge receives an inspection roughly every two years. Crews typically examine three areas: the superstructure, which includes the deck and supporting girders; the substructure or foundational elements; and any mechanical parts if it’s a movable bridge. Inspection teams often check 20 to 30 structures a week, which can take anywhere from a few hours to several days each to complete depending on the size of the bridge and crew.

Any number of things can cause deterioration, Tatum said. The number of vehicles moving across a bridge each day, water seeping into cracks or the movement of rivers underneath the bridge can all wear on its structure.

But, he noted, not all cracks indicate a problem.

“A stable crack that's not changing at all is going to be inherently of lesser concern than a crack that is opening up and changing over time,” Tatum said. “But certainly if it is a quarter-inch two years ago and three inches now, that crack has grown substantially. That's something that we need to be very keyed into.”