WA may launch a cold-case unit for missing, murdered Indigenous people

Opportunity for healing

According to data collected by the Attorney General's Office, there are 2,200 unsolved homicides in Washington. Native American women make up nearly 5% of those, though they represent less than 2% of the state's population. That’s 110 Native women.

“I've watched families speak bravely and powerfully about the ways that unresolved and incomplete investigations have impacted their ability to grieve a loved one who has been murdered,” Annie Forsman-Adams, policy analyst for the attorney general's task force and citizen of the Suquamish Tribe, said during the Jan. 17 hearing. “We cannot make a family whole again and we cannot bring someone back that was taken from us unjustly. But we have a real opportunity here to change the outcomes for future generations following a long legacy of unchecked violence, broken promises, and the denial of justice. There's an opportunity to move forward on another path.”

Rep. Lekanoff believes that this legislation and this cold-case unit will allow Washington to lead the nation. “I think it sends a really strong message to our Washington constituents, the first people of Washington state or Native Americans, that those 110 lives matter,” Rep. Lekanoff said during the hearing.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force consists of representatives of Washington’s federally recognized tribes, urban Native organizations, local government, Indigenous community members who have lost loved ones or been otherwise impacted by the epidemic of missing and murdered women and people, and local law enforcement who support this legislation.

A law enforcement subcommittee within the task force, led by Sam White, Chief of Police of the Lower Elwha Klallam Police Department, voted unanimously with the rest of the group to establish a permanent cold-case unit within the Attorney General’s Office. James Fincher, vice president of the Washington State Fraternal Order of Police , a union for law enforcement officers, was also at the Jan. 17 committee meeting representing the union’s 4,000 members in support of the legislation.

If the legislation passes, a MMIWP cold-case unit would be fully funded under the existing Homicide Investigation Tracking System program within the Attorney General's Office, which tracks and investigates homicides and rapes. Cold cases vary in scope, but may include unsolved homicides, sexual offenses, sexually motivated offenses, missing persons and cases of unidentified remains, according to court documents.

In addition to the training most of these investigators have as experienced homicide or major-crimes detectives, members of the new unit would receive additional specialized training emphasizing cultural competency and working with tribal nations, if the bill passes.

According to the Attorney General’s website, these investigators are often called upon to review cases and provide a new perspective on investigations for local law enforcement. The Washington State Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs is concerned about what they consider a “civilian unit” getting involved in their cases. The investigators in the Attorney General’s Office are no longer commissioned law enforcement. However, they were in the past and remain highly trained, experienced professionals