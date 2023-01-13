'The whole thing is broken': Temp staffing costs strain WA hospitals

Higgs typically spends three nights a week in Aberdeen, where he tends patients in the Harbor Regional Health emergency room, filling shifts contracted through his own small health care staffing agency — North Coast Nomad .

Amid the pandemic’s surging demand for health care workers, the longtime nurse said he saw a chance in 2021 to launch a regional, collaborative temporary staffing service that could better serve both workers and shorthanded local hospitals.

“For the last couple of years we were at war, in essence, with something that was killing a lot of people,” he said. “And I just wanted to make sure that I was able to help as much as I could for that.”

Many small or rural hospitals have had to turn to national temporary staffing agencies to fill their urgent nursing needs, facing a tight market where they compete for workers against much larger facilities in metro areas. Aberdeen’s Harbor Regional has completely closed one of its medical/surgical floors over staffing shortages and the mounting costs of temporary workers.

Chief Financial Officer Niall Foley said Harbor Regional has seen its temporary labor expenses balloon by more than 485% since 2019. Financial reports show the hospital’s primary staffing contractor — AMN Healthcare, the country’s largest such agency — has seen its profits more than triple in that time.

Despite their outsized role in propping up the nation’s strained health care system, temporary staffing agencies operate with little direct oversight. Lawmakers and hospital officials nationwide have increasingly called for more transparency from those agencies, passing price caps in some states or requesting investigations into alleged price gouging. Washington officials say they continue to seek more accountability on these services.

Many hospitals have also struggled to balance travel-nurse reinforcements with their regular full-time workers as wage disparities have contributed to low morale and retention challenges . Both hospitals and health care unions will propose staffing bills again this legislative session that they argue would ease staffing conflicts.

While Higgs and Foley work on different sides of the staffing dynamic, both agree the situation is unsustainable. And both hope a new model can emerge to ease local hospitals out of a constant state of crisis.

“The travel agencies aren't really causing [the shortage],” Foley said. “It's a necessary industry. Really, we need to focus on getting new nurses, new staff, new doctors into the industry.”