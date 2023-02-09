'Community navigators' bridge the healthcare gap for BIPOC groups

Stranded in a rehab center far from his temple and community left him isolated in an unfamiliar environment. The elderly monk does not speak English nor eat Western food, Ros said — more hurdles to his recovery after a slow-growing infection and fall sent him back to the hospital.

“Because of language barriers, because of the [lack of] advocacy, there’s nobody setting him up for success even though he has the strength,” Ros said. “He’s facing all kinds of obstacles to get himself better. And now we’re talking about hospice care versus recovery. We went from recovery to the dying phase.”

Ros has worked as a “community navigator” for Public Health – Seattle & King County for two years as part of a new program launched in response to the unfolding pandemic. She said she has helped steer neighbors and local seniors through misinformation that arose during the health crisis while also acting as a bridge between county resources and the region’s Khmer population.

From this role, Ros said she found herself immersed further into her community, eventually being called to this monk’s bedside, where she hoped to help him through another gap in the health care system — barriers she’s seen many Khmer people face.

This story is a part of Crosscut’s WA Recovery Watch, an investigative project tracking federal dollars in Washington state.

At any one time, King County and Seattle are working with about 30 “community navigators,” many of whom already have deep cultural or neighborhood connections, officials said. Working with them allows Public Health to tap into the navigators’ established networks.

The county has spent about $3.2 million of relief funding on the program between March 2020 and January 2023, according to Kate Cole, a spokesperson for Public Health. The money came from grants awarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention appropriated in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. Funding is currently expected to cover the program through early 2024.

Similar navigator roles have also emerged to guide veterans through the government health care system or to help bridge the digital divide in rural areas. At Public Health – Seattle & King County, officials said their priority has not just been getting out information about services, but also learning what local BIPOC communities have needed as the pandemic has evolved.

“COVID exacerbated many things,” said Ginna Hernandez, who oversees the navigator program for Public Health. “And communities of color disproportionately felt the impact of the loss of jobs and employment insecurity, food insecurity and housing insecurity.”

In addition to language or cultural barriers, navigators said they have worked to overcome a variety of confusing health care challenges, vaccine hesitancy, online misinformation, transportation accessibility and other everyday hurdles that can often exclude disadvantaged or marginalized communities.

All of which, Ros said, has convinced her such programs are needed beyond just the immediate crisis of the pandemic.

“We, as navigators, are trusted messengers,” she said. “We aren’t just telephone interpreters.”