First Samish housing project breaks ground in Anacortes

Representation and reclamation

Wooten believes this housing development is a way to plant the seeds of a larger homecoming, but he realizes that if people are going to come home, there needs to be employment to support them. Wooten says the council has begun exploring ways to overcome that barrier for the Samish citizens in California, Colorado and elsewhere who have shown interest in moving to their ancestral homelands.

“Had I not bought my house 25 years ago, I wouldn't be living in Anacortes today either,” Wooten said, noting how expensive homes have gotten.

The average two-bedroom rental in Anacortes is almost $2,500 a month, and a two-bedroom home costs at least $500,000. Creating affordable housing is a major pursuit for the Samish nation, but the barriers are more than financial. The pandemic has made building affordable homes progressively more difficult and expensive, according to Wooten.

“There was a lot of demand, but there was no supply, so we couldn't move forward on any of it,” Chairman Wooten said, referring both to building materials and to people available for construction work. “We're just now getting back to where they're saying there's some supply now.”

Of course, delays resulted in higher costs for the whole project, which is one reason the development shrunk from 24 cottages to 14. “We wanted to make sure that they were individual cottages,” Matthews said. “That was really important.”

It was also important to Matthews and the rest of the council that the cottages included cultural design elements that were meaningful to the Samish. The small roads or lanes within the Xwch'ángteng development will be named Elíle7 (uhleeluh), or salmonberry; Séni7 (sunny), oregon grape berry; Spíxw (speewh), red huckleberry; T’áqe7 (tahkah), salalberry; T’íleqw (teelukw), strawberry’ and T’qwém7 (Tkwuhm), thimbleberry. These are traditional and medicinal plants to the Samish.

Native plants will be planted near each cottage. To Dana Matthews, Samish tribal council secretary and client services executive director, the plants are a reclamation of the land, and the naming of the Xwch’ángteng streets serve as a reminder to everyone who comes and goes that they are on Samish land. Matthews also wanted to make sure the elders, aunties and uncles who will be living there will be happy and feel represented, so cookie-cutter design just wouldn’t do.

The Samish have also met with non-Native community members in the area – their soon-to-be neighbors – to share their vision for the community. Wooten says the plans have been well-received.

“From start to finish, this has been a good project – not that there haven't been hurdles or issues that have come up that we had to deal with, but it feels right,” Wooten said. “It feels good.”