A new owner looks to restore Yakima's last major hospital

Shared local mission

The hospital that is now MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital opened in 1950, a product of several years of citizen advocacy for a second hospital in the Yakima area.

Memorial grew considerably over several decades, with several expansions that brought additional services and providers to the region, including Children’s Village, a facility that provides services for children with developmental disabilities, and the Cottage in the Meadow, a hospice facility.

Memorial was a steady presence as the region’s other hospital went through several ownership and name changes over two decades. Its final owner, nonprofit Astria Health, operated Astria Regional Medical Center for just over two years before closing in January 2020.

Astria Health and MultiCare crossed paths in late 2020 when the latter agreed to provide a $75 million loan to help the organization, which ran two smaller hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside, emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

While Memorial fared far better than the shuttered Astria Regional Medical Center, Memorial was experiencing the same challenges and issues, including a lot of Medicare and Medicaid users whose public insurance failed to cover costs.

Its finances became even more dependent on government insurance as reduced services sent more patients with traditional insurance or other financial means driving elsewhere for care. In addition, when the hospital was under Virginia Mason, patients were often referred for care to the organization’s other facilities in the Seattle area.

Still, while Virginia Mason wasn’t quite a fit, it was clear that Memorial needed to find a partner to help it remain sustainable financially.

Hargreaves said board members and hospital staff observed MultiCare’s other hospital acquisitions and were drawn to the organization’s desire to boost local care in the community rather than use the smaller hospital as a referral center for a larger or more prominent facility.

He also felt the organization might listen more to local stakeholders.

“I feel I could pick up the phone anytime and call the CEO,” he said.

Another person who felt comfortable calling MultiCare’s CEO was Michael Lawler, president of Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences.

The osteopathic medical school forged a long-term partnership with MultiCare in 2019 that provided students with opportunities to complete required rotations and clinicals at MultiCare facilities. MultiCare providers and staff also guided classroom instruction.

Memorial has been a key partner for the school since well before it opened in 2008, Lawler said, and several Memorial providers have served as instructors.

MultiCare’s acquisition of Memorial would further strengthen the existing partnership and provide additional opportunities, he said. “They’re committed to building [health care] capacity. Part of building the capacity is helping us in training health care providers.”

What’s ahead

In announcing its acquisition last month, Multicare revealed plans to invest more than $100 million in Memorial over the next several years. Much of that investment will fund a new electronic health record system scheduled to go live in early 2024. Additional money will go toward increasing services, including a new off-campus emergency department to alleviate volume in the hospital emergency room and a new cardiac catheterization lab.

For Robertson, the MultiCare CEO, such investments are essential to stabilize the hospital and make it more attractive to prospective providers. And increasing providers will be vital in improving existing services, such as oncology, and bringing back care that left the area over time, such as specialized surgery services.

“We think the secret sauce is going to be building a stable delivery platform [of care] that the clinicians have confidence in,” he said.

Robertson said the long-term goal is to restore lost services in a variety of ways and make Yakima a destination for those seeking care.

“What we want to create in Central Washington is a destination healthcare ecosystem that serves even more broadly than the Yakima Valley,” he said. “[Where] people will come here because we have good cardiac and vascular surgery. Because we have a great oncology program. Because there are neuroscience services.”