Rising rents are drowning Washington's smaller cities

What’s the solution?

Indeed, housing advocates and policymakers believe the solution to addressing the state’s affordability issue is building more housing to buy and rent.

The state Department of Commerce estimates that the state will need an additional 1.05 million housing units by 2044. However, for state officials, it’s not just the number of homes that matters, but also making housing accessible to people across different income groups.

Just under half — 416,507 — of those housing units are needed for those who can afford 80% or higher of the area median income for each county. For Walla Walla County, that would mean one-bedroom units that cost $1,210 or less.

When households with higher incomes cannot buy a home due to the lack of supply, they compete in the rental market against people with lower incomes.

“You’ve got people living in lower-end units who can afford more but decide it’s not necessary,” said Kelleher of the state Department of Commerce.

Gov. Inslee’s plans for addressing housing affordability – a centerpiece of his legislative agenda this year – include proposals to increase the pace of construction of housing units. Those measures include streamlining regulations and providing construction grants to accelerate multifamily projects.

But the problem doesn’t end at construction, Kelleher said. A segment of residents — households earning 10% to 30% of the local median income — still won’t be able to afford whatever new units are built. Inslee’s budget plan would designate nearly $700 million to develop and preserve housing for low-income residents.

Commerce is also working with individual cities and towns to craft beneficial local policies, make housing action plans and change laws to increase housing supply.

One such strategy many communities have taken on is a zoning change to allow multifamily housing in single-family neighborhoods. While some Seattle neighborhoods are still fighting similar policy changes, the Walla Walla City Council voted unanimously in 2018 to allow multifamily housing in all residential housing zones. A proposal to require similar changes in all cities larger than a specific size is being considered in the Legislature this year.

Walla Walla officials got community support for the zoning change by illustrating how a mix of homes was already typical in the city, said Preston Frederickson, development services director for the City of Walla Walla.

For Frederickson, increasing housing density was something the city could control, as opposed to something like rent control, which is a state issue, in his opinion. Rent control as an approach to making housing more affordable has not been adopted anywhere in Washington. Still, it has been debated before the Seattle City Council , which often experiments with new policies before they are widely adopted across the state.

“Now we’re seeing new subdivisions that have a mixture of single-family [homes] and duplexes, mixing renters and homeowners,” he said. “It’s nice to see that diversity of people in these areas being developed. It’s not the ‘rental district’ or ‘Here’s the homeowners' district.’”

Because Walla Walla’s new zoning policy is just a few years old, whether these changes will help increase supply and moderate rents is still unknown.

The city is also considering a multifamily tax exemption for renovating a building where at least 25% of the units are deemed affordable.