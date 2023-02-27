Seattle's Third Avenue Project takes a new approach to old problems

“Out here, a cigarette is a powerful tool,” said Trahan, who’s met the woman a few times before and says she’s often on the verge of “crisis mode.”

It’s a cold February evening, just after 5 p.m., and a few dozen people are crowded together at Third and Pike. Drug dealers are selling their wares, including fentanyl and meth. Drug users are sitting on the sidewalk smoking. A man walks through trying to hawk a couple of new sweatshirts with the tags still hanging off. A few commuters wait at the bus stop — just feet away from the open-air drug market, but a world apart with no interaction between groups. A police officer sits in his patrol car at the far end of the block watching.

Trahan is a community safety ambassador and supervisor with We Deliver Care (WDC), an organization founded in 2020 to do outreach and public safety work. Teams of ambassadors walk the sidewalks and alleys from Stewart Street to University Street, Second Avenue to Fourth, from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. seven days a week. Some days, homeless outreach workers with the nonprofit REACH join them to connect with clients.

In addition to trying to de-escalate conflicts like the one Trahan encountered outside Ross, the ambassadors hand out water, snacks, fresh socks and other basic supplies. They carry Narcan and have revived 11 people overdosing in the past few months of walking the beat.

Equally important, We Deliver Care is building relationships with people engaged in the black market centered at Third and Pike: getting to know them and the problems they’re experiencing and trying to connect them with the help they need. Their crew is also doing outreach with business owners in the area to both build relationships and get their feedback on particular issues to address.

The organization is part of a newly formed coalition of outreach workers, social services providers and advocates called the Third Avenue Project. The coalition includes WDC, the Public Defender Association, REACH and the Downtown Emergency Service Center, and has buy-in from city officials and the Downtown Seattle Association, whose own Downtown ambassadors program is also assisting with the work.