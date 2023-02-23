Some farmers question WA state's plan to pay workers overtime

But as Washington inches closer to being one of just two states to provide a 40-hour workweek for agricultural workers come 2024, it’s clear making history may come with a cost.

Labor advocates see ag-worker overtime as an overdue moral victory, while those in the agricultural industry argue it might not lead to the additional pay agricultural workers need.

Those two arguments took center stage during a state Senate Labor and Commerce Committee hearing on Feb. 9 to make a case for a seasonal exemption.

Under Senate Bill 5476 , agricultural producers could identify, at the start of the year, 12 weeks when the threshold for overtime would increase from 40 to 50 hours a week. This would be a modification of the previously passed legislation, which had been implemented in a three-year phase-in starting in January 2022 and reaching a 40-hour threshold for overtime in 2024.

Growers argued the proposed exemption was necessary to help them transition to overtime when production costs are increasing without a concurrent increase in income on the wholesale market. Agricultural workers also testified in favor of the exemption, expressing concerns about reduced work hours.

Labor advocates, however, argued against scaling back efforts to end the exclusion of agricultural workers from critical worker protections. Ag workers also spoke against the bill as well.

While the proposed seasonality legislation appears dead this legislative session, the debate over the impact of such a significant shift in labor policy for agricultural workers will likely linger into the months — even years — to come.

Impact on the labor-heavy tree-fruit industry

The impact of the still-new overtime policy will be outsized in Washington’s fruit industry, including apples and cherries. Not only are those fruits the state’s top-valued products, their harvest is more labor-intensive due to limited mechanization compared to other crops. The tree-fruit industry has yet to figure out how to use machines to harvest fruit in a way that keeps apples and cherries looking their best.

And the state’s tree-fruit industry is still struggling from a difficult 2022 season, when rising costs and the weather caused a massive drop in apple and cherry crop volume — 20% for apples and 30% for cherries.

A smaller crop, however, also meant less work. Few workers met last year’s 55-hour threshold for overtime pay to kick in, said Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.

In 2023, the second year of the three-year phase-in period, agricultural employees would be owed overtime for any time above 48 hours a week.

At average crop volumes, more workers will likely run close to that threshold, which may force growers to decide whether to pay workers overtime during busy weeks or find ways to keep them under the threshold, possibly by hiring additional workers or opting to pick less fruit.

As the optimal harvest time varies among tree fruits, growers may also opt to pick when fruit is in good-enough — rather than optimal — quality. That approach could spread out work hours, avoid reaching overtime thresholds and lower labor costs overall, DeVaney said.

The upcoming harvest season, he said, should provide additional data on grower decisions that could result in workers earning less than they have in the past. Some workers may have to take on two jobs to work the desired hours they had with a single grower.

“We think there will be more unfortunate examples of employers being unable to offer [as many] hours,” he said.