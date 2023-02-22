Two Pike Place totem poles to be removed — but maybe not for good

“Our defense of the poles is merely calling attention to the fact that they have been defined by the Market Historical Commission as a character-defining feature of the park and therefore, as long as that remains the case, that they should be replaced when they're removed for the renovation,” said Eddie Dornfeld, president of Friends of the Market.

Dornfeld added that he doesn’t have any particular belief about the poles, and that the commission could change its characterization of them.

“It amends the guidelines from time to time,” he said.

The 50-foot cedar poles were once thought to have been crafted by Marvin Oliver, a well-known and respected Quinault Nation carver, but recent reporting by Crosscut has found that James Bender, a non-Native man, was commissioned by Steinbrueck, who led the effort to save the Market, to work on the poles. Bender claims he never worked with Oliver. In fact, Bender told Crosscut he was the one in charge of the project, working with Steinbrueck only on the design, and that he had carved both poles himself.

Oliver died in 2019, but not before distancing himself from the poles, telling The Pike Place Market Historical Commission that while he was commissioned to do the job, “This is Victor’s pole, it’s not my pole.”