Guards in Vancouver, WA public schools used illegal restraint

Restraints deemed dangerous

Last June, teachers at a facility known as the Jim Tangeman Center couldn’t get a student off a table. The student sat there, yelled, and reportedly “swatted” at nearby staff.

Two officers arrived to help. They carried the student from the room while he thrashed and spit, they reported. Released in the hallway, the student balled up a raised fist and moved toward them.

The officers said they then “took the student to the ground.” Each of them pinned one of the student’s shoulders as the student yelled about his ability to breathe.

“I checked my down pressure, ensuring it was over the shoulder and not excessive,” the officer wrote. They held him there for nearly a minute, the report said, then released him.

Only recently did it become illegal to restrain a student against the ground. But the practice, as with isolation rooms, is among many that advocacy groups have fought to reform in the name of student safety.

In September 2021 Washington officially made it illegal to restrain a child against the ground — either “supine,” meaning on their back, or “prone,” meaning on their stomach. The state also banned restraining students against a wall, and any holds that interfere with breathing.

As with law enforcement and kneeling on a suspect, advocacy groups call the restraints too dangerous and potentially lethal.

“You can kill someone if you sit on them or restrain them in prone or supine [positions] because you can inhibit their breathing,” said Andrea Kadlec, a staff attorney with Disability Rights Washington. “They’re actually very, very dangerous practices.”

Following the incident at Gaiser Middle School, OPB obtained copies of incident reports completed by the guards between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022. In them, the guards documented more than 100 incidents across the district, from breaking up fights between students to shooing away the occasional trespasser.

OPB identified about 40 incidents in which officers either took a student to the ground in some fashion or pushed them up against a wall or table.

Among those physical altercations, many reports lack details as to whether the guards used prohibited tactics. Often they describe “taking students to the ground,” but do not show exactly what is occurring once there.

However, about a dozen reports expressly describe restraining a student either on their stomach or back. Last May, when a student had reportedly tied a sweatshirt around his neck and had tried to use a chunk of drywall to cut his wrists, one guard put it plainly:

“I performed a leg sweep controlling him to the ground in a face-down prone position. Once on the ground, [another guard] cleared his hands of any objects. I maintained control of his right arm and upper body while [the other guard] controlled the left arm and the lower body.”

Even without restraint, the takedowns can still result in injury.

One report showed a Fort Vancouver High School student chipped a tooth last May after a guard, attempting to break up a fight, “took him to the ground.”

In another case, a guard’s takedown led a student to hit his head against a wall hard enough that the school called the paramedics. The paramedic didn’t examine the student after the student’s father declined.

State education officials said restraints, even the ones that are allowed, are meant to be used in emergency situations. Lee Collyer, of the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, said districts across the state likely use restraints too frequently.

“We’re not saying every use is inappropriate,” he said. “I think it just begs the question whether there are that many emergencies.”

Collyer acknowledged that an “emergency” can be difficult to define. It could include a student with a weapon, students actively fighting, or students trying to harm themselves.