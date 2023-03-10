How to revitalize Downtown Seattle, according to Crosscut readers

For many, the answer is more residents living downtown and more tourists coming to visit. In a recent article on the future of Downtown , elected officials, business leaders, real estate insiders and others told Crosscut they want to remake the central business district into a mixed-use neighborhood with less reliance on offices and more housing, more neighborhood-scale businesses and a more inviting streetscape.

At the end of the article, we asked Crosscut readers what they want to see happen: What would it take to get them to live in the neighborhood? What kind of place do they want it to be? And what sort of ambitious, fantasy transformations do they hope to see come down the line?

The 28 readers who responded said they want a neighborhood designed for people (and not just rich people). They want plenty of space for walking, safe bike infrastructure to ride in and far fewer cars. They want cafes and parklets for whiling away an evening. They want arts and music and cultural anchors. They want it to be affordable.

Here are a few key themes Crosscut readers want to see in their ideal Downtown of the future.

Put people first, not cars

Walkability reigns supreme in our readers’ vision of downtown. Half the respondents said they want to see vastly more pedestrian space with less of the neighborhood dedicated to driving and parking. Several said they’d like to see few to no cars Downtown.

Lynn Curtis pictures sections of Downtown centered on car-free zones. “I'd like to see at least two new residential/mixed use areas that are car free at their center to create a sense of community,” she wrote. “I'd like to see a return of the mom-and-pop businesses that define a great neighborhood (think Fremont's [central business district], Pike/Pine, Columbia City, the Junction in West Seattle).”

Louie Zibilli has a concrete idea for reshaping transportation. He said there should be limited access for cars with priority for bicycles and electric-powered transit. He wants First and Third Avenues to be “park-like malls” meant primarily for pedestrians, but with a trolley running down the center. Second and Fourth Avenues would be dedicated to buses, while cars could still use Fifth and Sixth.

In short, he said he pictures a Downtown “more like Amsterdam than Seattle.”

Zibilli is realistic (or perhaps fatalistic) about how such a transformation could get bogged down in Seattle process, however. “It would probably take longer because of our handwringing culture,” he wrote. “Too bad most of us won’t live to see it.”

Alec Georgoff wants bike lanes on every street, with several streets entirely closed to cars. “[Downtown] will stop being a giant freeway on-ramp for suburban commuters,” he wrote.