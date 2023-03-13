Japanese Americans protest a wind project near the Minidoka site

‘400 Space Needles’

Paul Tomita and his wife have driven across the country – to Arkansas, Texas, North Dakota and Montana – so they can see where Japanese Americans were incarcerated during the war. These camps signify a personal part of history for Tomita, who lived in Minidoka as a young child.

He described spending “a good amount of time in the hospital” during this period, his asthma exacerbated by the dusty conditions at the camp. His father, fearful for his son’s health, successfully worked to get most of the family out of Minidoka by getting a job with the federal government that enabled them to live on the East Coast for the remainder of the war.

Tomita’s stay was relatively brief compared to others’, but he still finds value in returning to the camp. The proposed wind turbines near Minidoka feel like a dismissal of Japanese American history to Tomita, who questioned what would happen if the site in question was a white memorial to veterans who died during World War II, Vietnam or Korea.

“Would you build it near there?” he said. “My answer to them is hell no, of course not. You wouldn’t.”

Shigaki echoed this sentiment in an interview with Crosscut, arguing that people of color get “pushed around for so-called development.”

Stephen Kitajo of Auburn has been with the Pilgrimage Planning Committee for about a decade. Kitajo, whose relatives were incarcerated at Minidoka, views the site as a place of learning, healing and reflection.

“As soon as projects like this start chipping away at the integrity of the site … Things are just going to keep chipping away at it,” he said.

The proposed construction has unnerved survivors and their descendants. One graphic compares the potential height of the turbines to other recognizable structures like the Statue of Liberty and the Washington Monument.

The Space Needle, standing at just over 600 feet, is one of the most height-comparable landmarks, though the wind turbines could potentially be more than 100 feet taller.

“Can you imagine 400 Space Needles surrounding a site?” Matsuda said.

There are plenty of places for the wind turbines to go, but only one Minidoka, said Matsuda. He worried about different ways the project could infringe on the site: noise, sun reflecting off the blades, birds flying into the windmills.