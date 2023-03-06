New UW study says human-services workers are underpaid by 37%

Thirty years ago, Crisis Connections CEO Michelle McDaniel could afford her own apartment in Ballard as a front-line behavioral health worker. Money was still tight and she often took side jobs to help make ends meet, but, she said, “I could live within the city … I was able to still have choices.”

These days, her staff and other workers in the industry often live with roommates or with their parents, or find themselves commuting from farther and farther outside Seattle to find somewhere they can afford.

Lagging wages and the rising cost of living combined with often-challenging work have created a workforce crisis in the human services sector, say industry leaders and advocates.

Workers are leaving for higher-paying careers in the for-profit sector, including in fast food and retail, and organizations are struggling to hire new workers to fill vacant positions. It’s a problematic cycle that’s making it increasingly difficult to provide care for the region’s most vulnerable people.

A new study from the University of Washington puts hard numbers to the anecdotes human services workers have long shared. Researchers conducted a market analysis of wages in human services, comparing them to pay for similar jobs outside the sector. They also compared the skills and requirements of human services work to other higher-paid work requiring similar or even lesser skills.

The wage equity study was paid for by the city of Seattle and spearheaded by the Seattle Human Services Coalition , a group of organizations and advocates in the sector.

The market analysis found that nonprofit human services workers in Washington earn 37% less than similar workers in for-profit non-care industries. The median annual earnings for all full-time human services workers in the state was $33,995 in 2019, compared to a median of $54,831 for full-time workers in non-care industries.

The report notes that the self-sufficiency income level for a Seattle household with a single adult and a preschooler was $69,215 in 2020. In a two-parent household with two children, each adult would need to earn $43,097 to house, feed and care for the family.

Workers who leave human services for jobs in a different industry see a net pay increase of 7% within a year, compared to workers who stay.

The human services sector includes a broad category of care work such as homeless services, supportive housing, domestic violence work, early childhood education, eldercare, food security, teen services and behavioral health. In Seattle and King County, the work is primarily performed by nonprofits on contracts with government agencies.