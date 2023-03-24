Sound Transit Board votes against light rail stop in Seattle's CID

“Transit systems, no matter how ideally conceived, cannot be lines drawn on a map without consideration of the people beneath those lines,” said Christina Shimizu, Puget Sound Sage executive director, at Thursday’s meeting. “A truly equitable and inclusive urbanism, transit, and density done right means policymakers must listen to communities of color and trust that we know what’s best for our neighborhoods.”

Though the Board voiced support for the North and South stations, the Fourth Avenue option isn’t completely off the table. Thanks to an amendment from Board member and King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci, the Sound Transit staff will continue to study the Fourth Avenue station option as part of its final analysis, meaning the Board could choose it in the end.

“This is potentially the most important station that this agency will build on this light rail line … in what is potentially the most unique, critical, precious neighborhood and all that entails,” said Balducci.

She continued, “I think there is more to be learned. If we do eventually have to say [Fourth Avenue] can’t happen, we will be able to look the public in the face and say we did the best we could. I don’t know if I could do that today.”

Though Somers supported Harrell’s North/South station proposal, he was ultimately the lone "No" vote on the final amended package. He told Crosscut his dissent was a response to the amendments his colleagues added.

“Other last-minute proposals would almost certainly cause delays, and the costs are well beyond what has been budgeted with no ideas how to pay for them. The Board should not sacrifice our timeline and budget when we have very good alternatives in front of us,” said Somers.

Transit advocates and other supporters say the Fourth Avenue Station would provide the best transit service . Because the station would sit between the existing CID light rail station on Fifth Avenue and the King Street Station, which currently serves Amtrak and Sound Transit’s Sounder commuter train, it would provide direct transfer between light rail lines and from the other rail systems to light rail. With the North/South station options, transfers between light rail lines will require walks of 10 minutes or more in some cases. People transferring from Amtrak or Sounder lines to light rail would have to exit to street level rather than connect underground.

Amy Chen Lozano, a leader in the coalition advocating for the Fourth Avenue station, said supporters in the CID think a Fourth Avenue station would benefit the neighborhood in the long run by bringing more visitors to patronize shops and restaurants and provide more foot traffic to help tamp down on public safety issues the neighborhood faces.