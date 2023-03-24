WA Supreme Court rules capital gains tax is constitutional

In the ruling on Chris Quinn v. State of Washington, a majority of the justices said that the 7% tax, which applies to profits from the sale of stocks and some other capital assets that exceed $250,000, is not a tax on income.
“The capital gains tax is a valid excise tax under Washington law. Because it is not a property tax, it is not subject to the uniformity and levy requirements of article VII, sections 1 and 2 of the Washington Constitution,” the justices wrote in the 7-2 opinion.
In reversing a lower court ruling, the justices also avoided reconsidering the 1933 court decision that struck down a tax on personal income.
State lawmakers and Gov. Jay Inslee have been counting on the tax to fund early education and child care programs. Passed in 2021 by the Legislature’s Democratic majorities, the tax is an effort to reshape Washington’s regressive tax system, which depends largely on business and sales taxes, as well as property taxes. With this combination of taxes, people who make less money ultimately pay a higher share of their income in taxes than higher earners.
Washington is one of a handful of states without a personal income tax after the state Supreme Court struck one down in the 1933 decision in Culliton v. Chase. The 90 years since that ruling have seen a continuing — and unsuccessful — battle by some elected officials to implement a more progressive tax system.
Friday’s ruling follows arguments before the Supreme Court in January. Opponents have argued that the new capital gains tax is unconstitutional, while supporters have contended that the law is structured like an excise tax, which the Supreme Court has upheld on other occasions.
Last March, a Douglas County Superior Court judge ruled that the capital gains tax violated the state constitution. Judge Brian Huber deemed the law unconstitutional because it doesn’t apply uniformly to every Washington resident, only to those whose profits total above $250,000, the starting point for the tax to take effect.
Revenue from the tax is supposed to pay for early education and child care funding, two areas where many lawmakers have long sought increases in funding. It imposes a 7% tax on profits from selling assets like stocks and bonds.
The 7% tax will apply only to the profits from sales of stock, mutual funds, and other capital assets that clear a $250,000 threshold for a married couple or an individual. For example, if a couple or individual makes $260,000 in profit by selling stocks in any given year, only $10,000 would be taxed, and the tax owed would be 7%, or $700.
Capital gains taxes do not apply under the law to retirement accounts or the sale of real estate, small businesses, livestock and timber.
Get daily news in your inbox
This newsletter curates some of the most important headlines of the day from Crosscut and other news outlets.