WA Supreme Court rules capital gains tax is constitutional

In the ruling on Chris Quinn v. State of Washington, a majority of the justices said that the 7% tax, which applies to profits from the sale of stocks and some other capital assets that exceed $250,000, is not a tax on income.

“The capital gains tax is a valid excise tax under Washington law. Because it is not a property tax, it is not subject to the uniformity and levy requirements of article VII, sections 1 and 2 of the Washington Constitution,” the justices wrote in the 7-2 opinion .

In reversing a lower court ruling, the justices also avoided reconsidering the 1933 court decision that struck down a tax on personal income.

State lawmakers and Gov. Jay Inslee have been counting on the tax to fund early education and child care programs. Passed in 2021 by the Legislature’s Democratic majorities, the tax is an effort to reshape Washington’s regressive tax system, which depends largely on business and sales taxes, as well as property taxes. With this combination of taxes, people who make less money ultimately pay a higher share of their income in taxes than higher earners.

Washington is one of a handful of states without a personal income tax after the state Supreme Court struck one down in the 1933 decision in Culliton v. Chase. The 90 years since that ruling have seen a continuing — and unsuccessful — battle by some elected officials to implement a more progressive tax system.

