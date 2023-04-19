Without affirmative action, colleges face a tough path to diversity

While many Asian American students – a minority group that has in recent years not been underrepresented in college attendance – aren’t generally eligible for the Center’s services, there are exceptions.

Mausom Tamang, originally from Bhutan, spent his early childhood in a refugee camp in Nepal until his family was granted asylum in the U.S. and moved to Kent when he was 8. Tamang qualified to use the UW Instructional Center because he’s the first in his family to go to college and because of his refugee status (he’s a member of a Hindu minority group that has struggled for recognition in Bhutan, and which includes more than 85,000 people who’ve resettled in the U.S.).

Tamang, who grew up in Kent and graduated from Foster High School in Tukwila, still lives with his parents and commutes two hours to and from UW each day. When he started classes at UW in the fall of 2020, it was in the midst of the pandemic. Getting help in courses of sometimes more than 700 students on a Zoom call was a bewildering experience. “It was a big struggle,” Tamang said, “not knowing how to navigate through classes. The worst thing was I didn't have guidance. I didn't know how to ask for help.”

After nearly failing several classes and afraid of disappointing his parents, Tamang says he fell into depression. Then he found the Instructional Center and connected with a tutor online (the Center was all-virtual during the early pandemic). “I was kind of nervous the first time, but I met with one of the instructors and started to build relationships,” he said.

Through the Center, Tamang found he could get the one-on-one support that had been missing in those huge classes. “I could ask, ‘Hey, how do you solve this?’ That’s what really helped me succeed, and my grades started to improve.”

Now a third-year geography major focusing on data science, Tamang hasn’t found much of a Nepali or Bhutanese community at UW yet, but he’s built friendships through the Brotherhood Initiative , a peer support program for men of color on campus, which also helped him build confidence. “Knowing how to go out of your comfort zone is one of the most crucial things you can do here,” Tamang said.

Hall said other colleges can learn from UW’s efforts to create a more welcoming environment for students like Tamang, and see a more diverse pool of applicants as a result. “You have to work harder if you actually have a commitment to diversity,” he said.

“Some folks try to make this about being politically correct,” Hall said. “For us here at the University of Washington, it’s really about preparing our students to live in and lead in a global world with rapidly shifting demographics. That’s the reality some people don’t want to hear.”

Since attending the center in person, Tamang says he’s also made friends with an instructor whose husband is Nepali. “That made it even more like home because we got this conversation going regarding food and culture,” he said.

“This is a place where I just feel like I’m surrounded with warmth.”

