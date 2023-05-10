Charity or business? Some consumers still confused by Value Village

Some people are just looking for a bargain

“I don’t think people here are spending a lot of time thinking about the larger implications of this business,” said Dym, director of the Arc of Washington, a charity recently severed from the global conglomerate. “The ethics of it … bothers some people – and not others.” Many just want a bargain or a place to drop off donations, she said.

However, she reflected, “It’s unfair that most people believe they’re directly donating to these nonprofits, when they’re really donating to Savers. They think of Savers as the pass-through to the charities; actually the charities are the pass-through to Savers. Savers is the one who gets the profit. For pennies on the dollar, Savers is getting valuable goods to resell.”

As part of Washington state’s annual “Commercial Fundraiser Activity Report,” Value Village reports that it gives “100%” to charity, a statement flagged as deceptive in a consumer complaint cited by Ferguson.

Asked about what that “100%” means, Value Village did not answer. But a footnote suggests that the company gives its charities 100% of the “AGREED FAIR MARKET VALUE FOR PRODUCT PURCHASED IN BULK.”

Desimone told Crosscut in a followup email, “It’s shameful that they say 100% goes to charities, if in fact it does not. I have several things to donate going forward, but may give them to a Saint Vincent DePaul’s outlet.”

According to consumer protection advocates, it is unclear to average consumers that paid solicitors for charities often stand to gain a hefty cut (50% to 85% or more) of the solicitation. In California and a few other states, regulators do require disclosures by commercial fundraisers of “a percentage of the donations collected in the charity's name.”

A newly opened Savers store in Walnut Creek, California, solicits donations for PARCA (Partners and Advocates for Remarkable Children). A quick check of disclosures there reveals that in the 2020 filings, PARCA got just 3.77% and 21.87% of TVI’s gross take. The 2021 disclosure showed, in one filing, that PARCA got just 2.81%. Detailed information like this is available in California, but not Washington because of differences in state laws. The Washington Charities Division says it is a ‘ministerial office’ that conveys information reported to it, but not a regulatory office.

Furthermore, California reports a drastic drop in percentages given to charities by for-profit stores: “The percentage to charity from thrift store operations has declined over the last five years from 19.04 percent to 3.34 percent. The decline in amounts benefiting charity from thrift stores sales was primarily based on the annual reports filed by TVI. TVI reported $249.5 million in revenue in the last five years, but the amount paid to charity by TVI during that time frame fell from 16.57 percent to 3.32 percent.”

Many Value Village shoppers may still believe it’s a nonprofit, say its critics. “People here tell me, I had no idea they weren’t a nonprofit,” said Tamara Asakawa, director of Lifelong Thrift Stores, based in Seattle.

And yet, according to Asakawa, this ruling does little to disabuse people of their misconceptions. She and thrift-shop manager Susan Smith fear that the court’s validating the charitable claims of this for-profit retail giant might give such for-profit stores a competitive advantage, being perceived as a charity even though they aren’t, and cutting into the donations given to nonprofits.

“I get why people enjoy the convenience of the [Value Village] stores, being open late, and doing pickups.” However, it’s disproportionately harder for smaller, nonprofit stores (many of which are no longer open) to compete with these big stores, says Asakawa.

“We are fortunate that Lifelong has such a loyal clientele,” she says. She hopes to branch out into lower-income areas, “because more people we serve live there.”

Michael Gold, who runs thethriftshopper.com , an online national directory of 12,000-plus “charity-driven” thrift stores, has noticed more for-profit thrift stores opening in competition with traditional nonprofits. “Seven out of 10 thrift stores are nonprofit, serving charities. The rest are not.”

“Nowadays, over the past 15 years, more used-goods businesses are opening more brick-and-mortar places that are not nonprofits,” says Gold. He believes it’s up to consumers to research where they want to donate their goods.

The Washington Supreme Court ruling in this case is relatively narrow, applying only to for-profit companies collecting goods from charities, which is fortunate, according to Tushnet and Mermin.

However, there are many such companies, and their ranks may grow as the used-goods market explodes. Savers, in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed IPO in March 2023 , estimates that “the U.S. secondhand market, which is a subset of the broader retail market, reached approximately $35 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $82 billion by 2025.” To capture this new market, Savers anticipates opening many new stores in coming years, targeting 14 new stores in 2023 and “20 or more” to 2026, adding to a “market potential” of as many as 2,200 stores in all in coming years.

InvestigateWest found at least 20 regional or national branded for-profit thrift-store chains, with at least 500 stores, already in existence.

Adele Meyer, director of the Association of Resale Professionals (NARTS), a trade association representing the resale industry, said donors can be misled by for-profit thrift stores. “Consumers still don’t understand this. They think their donations are going to charity but, in reality, only a percentage is going to charity.” The rest, she said, is “going to a private entity.” But these companies, she said, “don’t hold this out to the public.” NARTS represents 1,100 resale, nonprofit and for-profit consignment shops, but, according to Meyer, members must declare themselves as either nonprofit or for-profit – nothing in between. The trade group excludes from membership any retail stores that receive inventory “originally solicited as charity” but operate for profit.

Could the growth of for-profit secondhand businesses hurt nonprofit cause-related businesses in the long term? “It could be disadvantageous to them and it would be worthwhile to do some fact-finding,” said Tushnet. Writer Kevin Johnson in NonProfit Quarterly muses on how nonprofits could benefit if the money going to for-profits were instead directed toward nonprofit causes. “How much did not flow to nonprofit work because buyers and donors were misled? Might their charitable giving have been redirected with much greater local impact?”

The case is remanded back to the trial court, and Value Village anticipates collecting attorneys’ and other fees from the state of Washington when the case is finally closed.

Answering critics who blame the state for wasting money on this case, UC Berkeley consumer law professor Mermin said that, when it comes to consumer protection, “It’s not just an abstract principle. It’s trying to keep people from being ripped off. It’s money well-spent.”

Yes, there should be more transparency for consumers,” Mermin said. “The question is: How do we get there if the First Amendment will not allow us to get there by legislative means? It’s reporting and public exposes that get us there.” Added Tushnet, “In Washington, news reporting, naming and shaming may have to suffice.”

Attorney General Ferguson, in a prepared statement, said, “We are proud that our investigation led Value Village to change its marketing practices and more clearly disclose that it is a for-profit company.”

Neither Savers nor the state would describe specifics on how the company has corrected its marketing practices since it was sued. But one significant change now visible are disclaimers by the company, on signs and on its websites, that “Shopping in our stores does not support any nonprofit.” Near donation drop-offs, other signs say TVI is a for-profit commercial fundraiser.

“It’s important for donors as well as shoppers that they understand who’s benefiting,” said thrift shopper Kathy Kirchhofer of Seattle, who was hunting for games, puzzles, and coloring books for her grandkids at a local nonprofit Saint Vincent de Paul thrift shop. She just learned that Value Village wasn’t a nonprofit. “For donors, if they knew that it was for-profit, they’d think twice about donating, if it were not going all toward helping the community, as much as they might think. For a lot of people, this is important to them.”

With the growing market for secondhand goods, Bennett Weiner of the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance says “transparency is that much more important, because there is so much more competition and so many people are incentivized – and willing – to give generously, because, well, it’s a charity.” The organization continues to warn consumers of Savers’ history of legal actions.

If a customer walks into a store motivated to buy or donate, they should be able to find out how the charity is benefitting, Weiner said. “If the store doesn’t answer to your satisfaction, you may want to take your business elsewhere.”