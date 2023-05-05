Families of missing Indigenous people have an ally in Roxanne White

“I was called to stand with the families, walk alongside them and help them when their loved one was murdered and they didn't get justice,” she said.

According to data collected by the Attorney General's Office, there are 2,200 unsolved homicides in Washington. Native American women make up nearly 5% of those, although they represent about 2% of the state's population. That’s 110 Native women. According to the Urban Indian Health Institute , Seattle has the highest number of missing and murdered Indigenous people of any city nationwide.

Since Washington began using a new Missing Indigenous Person alert system last July, 22 of 31 missing people were successfully found alive by December. Since the system was launched, one person has been found dead, and as of December eight were still missing.

But many people who are considered missing by their families are not considered missing by local police. If police have contacted them in homeless encampments or in other interactions, no alert was created for them. Of course, families continue to search for those caught up in sex trafficking, drug addiction, or even a mental health crisis, and want to find them before their loved ones go from missing to murdered.

Whether or not an alert is made, families are still doing much of the on-the-ground searching. And this is a major part of White’s grassroots work. White, 50, has worked with more than 200 families over the past seven years, and has led groups of volunteers and family members searching rural reservations to urban city centers.

“Usually what happens when families reach out to me is somebody tells them, ‘You need to talk to Roxanne.’” White said. “I often put my work and the families in front of my family, my grandchildren, my dad, my brother, family gatherings, birthdays, my own house, I put it before everything,” White said. “I’ve dedicated my life to this.”