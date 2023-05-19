Washington labor market still ‘resilient’ amid recession concerns

“We haven’t seen anything out there in the numbers that would seriously scare people, but we’re going to start to come down gradually,” said Paul Turek, state economist with the Washington Employment Security Department.

Washington had a seasonally adjusted 6,100-job increase in April compared to March, according to new figures released Wednesday by the state Employment Security Department. Meanwhile, the April unemployment rate decreased slightly from a month earlier, to 4.3%.

Continued job growth has helped nonagricultural jobs pass the seasonally adjusted pre-pandemic peak of 3.51 million from February 2020. Pandemic restrictions in March 2020 caused nonagricultural jobs to plunge to 3 million the following month.

In the years since, robust growth has helped nonagricultural job numbers return to pre-pandemic levels midway through 2022.

Another encouraging economic sign is continued job growth in leisure and hospitality, one of the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic. The sector saw a year-over-year increase of 21,300 jobs in April, the second-highest among all industries and behind just education and health services.

“We did come out [of the pandemic],” Turek said.