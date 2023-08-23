Does the U.S. Supreme Court ruling open a door to discrimination?

In June, a majority sided with a Christian business owner who refused to design wedding websites for same-sex couples, eroding public-accommodation protections, particularly for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Advocates, legal scholars and government officials have plenty of questions about what a case from Colorado could mean for businesses in Washington and the 44 other states that prohibit discrimination against protected classes. Within that group, about two dozen states include sexual orientation and gender identity as a protected class.

But most agree that the June decision was nowhere close to resolving the conflict between civil-rights era anti-discrimination laws and individual constitutional rights under the First Amendment.

“A lot is changing in the court, and public accommodation laws are on the defensive,” said Andrew Siegel, a constitutional law professor at the Seattle University School of Law.

This year’s Supreme Court ruling came nearly two years after Barronelle Stutzman, the now-retired owner of Arlene’s Flowers in Richland, Washington, settled a multi-year legal case spurred by her refusal to provide custom floral arrangements for a same-sex wedding because of her Christian beliefs.

The Washington Supreme Court ruled in 2017 — and again affirmed after the U.S. Supreme Court sent the case back in 2021 — that Stutzman had to follow the state’s public-accommodation laws because floral arrangements did not constitute speech or expression of support for same-sex marriage. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case in 2021 — and the opportunity to address whether prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, sexual orientation or other protected class can be set aside to preserve an individual’s First Amendment rights.

In June, the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court made it clear in its ruling on 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis that the state of Colorado cannot enforce its public-accommodation laws with Lorie Smith, the web designer who does business as 303 Creative, as the regulations violated her free-speech protections.

The three liberal Supreme Court justices made their displeasure known in a dissenting opinion stating that the majority ruling had allowed a particular kind of business a “constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class.”