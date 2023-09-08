Seattle and an Uzbek city forged a warm bond during the Cold War

Last week, a delegation from Seattle traveled to the Central Asian city to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Seattle-Tashkent Sister City Association . This trip aligns with Uzbek Independence Day, Sept. 1, a celebration marked by concerts, military parades and a fireworks show in the evening in Tashkent’s Mustakillik Square.

From the beginning, the anti-war spirit has been a driving force for the Seattle/Tashkent bond, said Dan Peterson of Seattle, who recalls those concerns growing up during the Cold War.

“I remember my family being sent by our government plans for how to build a bomb shelter in our home, emphasizing we could survive a nuclear blast. Of course, that was not true,” said Peterson, co-president of the Association for seven years and a board member for several more. “It spurred us on who are older to work to reduce the possibility of a nuclear war with the Soviet Union.”

Though the Soviet Union is long gone, the Seattle/Tashkent relationship is still active. Last year an Uzbek agricultural scientist came to Seattle to discuss how the country has adapted to Soviet-era environmental damage and climate change, and hundreds of people in the Seattle area join the group’s annual celebration of Navruz, the Persian New Year on the spring equinox.

Lola Zakharova, who moved to Seattle from Tashkent in 2006 and was co-president of the Association from 2017 to 2018, said that the Uzbek community in Seattle sees the Association as their “connection with home.”

“This is an opportunity for them — especially people who feel homesick, but people who just want to maintain ties to their culture,” Zakharova said. “It’s always a very warm feeling in my heart after those delegations because it reminds me of home very much, and the people.”

Ilhom Miliyev, a linguist who lives in Tashkent and has been with the Association for 16 years, called it “one of the best parts of my life.”

“I’ve met many good people, realized many things, and now I really, really am a big supporter of this idea that people everywhere — in the U.S., in Uzbekistan, any country – are all same,” Miliyev said. “They have same wishes, fantasies, desires. There’s not any big great difference.”

Trouble on the ‘Left Coast’

The civil connection between Seattle and Tashkent was conceived by capitalist forces. In 1971, Alaska Airlines wanted to expand new routes into the Soviet Union, so it invited the mayors of three Soviet cities to its Seattle headquarters. Seattle Mayor Wes Uhlman met Tashkent Mayor Husnitdin Asamov at a dinner atop the Space Needle. Asamov didn’t speak English, but Uhlman spoke a bit of Russian from his time in the military.

“[Uhlman] became great drinking buddies with the mayor of Tashkent that had come on this propaganda trip,” said Fred Lundahl, who served the State Department in the U.S. Embassy in Tashkent from 1997 to 2001. “Over shots of vodka, they got to be best buddies and promised world peace, and said, ‘Hey, we ought to be sister cities.’”

Uhlman asked Richard Nixon’s State Department to authorize the relationship, but was promptly rejected. “The State Department said, ‘No, you can’t,’” Lundahl said. “‘It’s the Cold War. We don’t have sister-city relationships with them.’”

So Uhlman went to Washington Senator Warren Magnuson, chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, who threatened to use his influence to “screw up” the State Department budget if it didn’t authorize the sister-city bond.

“Supposedly this was the first mention of a very famous phrase,” said Lundahl, who has been with the Association since 2008. “Nixon, being busy with other things, sort of dismissively said to his Secretary of State, ‘Oh, what the heck. Let the ‘Left Coast’ do whatever it wants.’”

Alaska Airlines canceled its Seattle-to-Tashkent route just a couple years later due to underuse. But the sister-city bond was just getting started.

A continental bridge

“During the Cold War, it was very clear that what we wanted to do as a State Department – as a U.S. Government – was show off to the Soviets the best of America,” Lundahl said. “For the same reason, I’m sure, that’s what got Moscow to finally say, ‘Oh, what the heck. Let it go forward.’”

After the Seattle/Tashkent bond, other U.S./Soviet Union sister-city associations formed as well. Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Bukhara, Uzbekistan, are sister cities, as are Colorado Springs and Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Greater understanding between nations was one goal of the Sister Cities International organization, which had been formed in 1956 by President Eisenhower. The organization became an independent nonprofit in 1967.

“[Eisenhower] was afraid of the military-industrial complex,” Peterson said. “One of the things he said in that conference in ’56 was we need to promote interactions among our peoples, to promote understanding and promote peaceful collaboration and coexistence and respect.”