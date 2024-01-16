Crosscut and Cascade PBS say bye Seattle Center, hello First Hill

The community-funded PBS media organization moved into 316 Broadway this week after four decades on the corner of Mercer and Fifth. Cascade Public Media – also in the midst of a transition toward a new name, Cascade PBS – owned that building at 401 Mercer, but not the land underneath, which is owned by the city of Seattle. The long-term lease has ended, necessitating Cascade Public Media to find a new home.

The company began looking for a new building and raising money for the move a few years ago, according to Cascade Public Media President and CEO Rob Dunlop.

The new facility has several large gathering spaces with potential to enable new types of community engagement. “The thing this building offers is a chance for us to reimagine the ways in which we interact with the community,” Dunlop said.