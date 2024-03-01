A county building in SODO has gone to the dogs ... and cats

Through much of its history, Doney Coe has operated out of donated space. In 2022, the clinic thought it had found a permanent home Downtown on Third Avenue and Virginia Street, but lost the space after only about a year. For the past year, it continued working out of Urban Animal’s Downtown location, but was able to offer services only once a week.

In its new home at 1101 Airport Way South, Doney Coe can see clients every Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and every other Saturday (weekend hours are still TBD).

The clinic is subleasing the building from King County for below-market-rate rents. The County leased several properties on the block as part of its plan to expand an existing homeless shelter and offer more beds and additional services. That plan was scrapped after fierce local opposition , and the County was left with a former radiator shop it had no use for.

Recognizing Doney Coe’s need for a stable space, the County offered the building and did the renovations necessary to make it a vet clinic. It may not end up being a permanent home; King County Facilities Management Division director Tony Wright said the County’s current lease with the property owner will last about four more years, but he’s hopeful they will be able to extend it.