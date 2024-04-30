Hanford’s new plan to clean up 56 million gallons of nuclear waste

Brian Vance, Hanford’s U.S. Department of Energy manager, said in the same release: “We have alignment on a plan that lays out a realistic and achievable path forward for Hanford’s tank waste mission.” DOE, Ecology and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency signed a pact in 1989 to govern Hanford’s cleanup. This agreement has been modified several times, with Monday’s announcement being the latest. The four years of talks were also prompted by a federal judge’s order that the three organizations needed to revamp the cleanup schedule.

These are just proposed changes. A 60-day public comment period begins May 30, which could lead to further modification. Then a federal judge has to rule on the changes.

The Tri-City Development Council is studying the details of the tentative agreement before commenting on it, said David Reeploeg, TRIDEC's vice president for government programs. He noted that DOE, Ecology and EPA have not always been on the same page regarding how to approach Hanford's cleanup. With the tentative agreement, all three agencies now appear to be aligned on their approaches, Reeploeg said

The U.S. government set up Hanford in 1943 to create plutonium for the nation’s atomic bombs, including those exploded in New Mexico and over Nagasaki in 1945. That development work created many billions of gallons of chemical and radioactive wastes, the worst 56 million gallons of which were pumped into 177 underground tanks. About a third of those tanks leak. At least a million gallons of radioactive liquid have leaked into the ground, seeping into the aquifer 200 feet below and then into the Columbia River, roughly seven miles away.

Over years of debate and timeline changes, the glassification project’s budget has grown from $4 billion to $17 billion, and is expected to expand to more than $30 billion. No budget figures have been calculated yet for the proposed changes unveiled Monday, said DOE spokesman Geoff Tyree.

The timeline for beginning glassification of low-active wastes remains the same, August 2025. Hanford is currently preparing melters within the first plant, testing them with non-radioactive materials.