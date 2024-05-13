Dueling Israel-Palestine protests on UW campus remain peaceful

The event was led by Pursuit NW, a nondenominational Christian church with locations in Snohomish, Kirkland and on Greek row in the U District. The church’s head pastor, Russell Johnson, has voiced staunch support for Israel in the past few months and has been involved in multiple pro-Israel demonstrations on campuses including the University of Southern California and Columbia University, where multiple instances of harassment were reported. Johnson is based in the Seattle area.

“The political cowardice of this administration is on full display. Either do your job or resign in disgrace, this encampment must end,” Johnson said Sunday afternoon to a cheering crowd of demonstrators. “Isn’t it time that we say enough is enough?”

Soon after 4:30 p.m. a sea of Israeli and American flags waved through Red Square as speakers condemned the University administration and called for the return of Israeli hostages from Gaza. Although other campuses like UCLA have seen violence during counter protests, the afternoon remained peaceful with only verbal disagreements.

At a barricaded south entrance to the Quad where hundreds of community members, pro-Palestinian demonstrators and University police were stationed, chants of “Bring them home, bring them home,” and “Free free Palestine” echoed during the 15-minute encounter.

Although the group had planned to march directly through the encampment, sparking significant safety concerns, Johnson informed the crowd shortly before the march began that police had asked them to go around the Quad.

A few verbal confrontations ensued as some pro-Israel demonstrators approached the barricade. As the group marched toward Greek row on Memorial Way toward the Pursuit church, protesters chanted “Take off your mask, take off your mask” at pro-Palestinian demonstrators.