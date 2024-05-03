UW pro-Gaza encampment expands to over 100, remains peaceful

Since the establishment of Columbia University students’ Gaza solidarity encampment on April 17, students at dozens of universities have echoed their demands for university divestment from Israel. The nationwide student movement has resulted in more than 2,000 arrests and has put university administrations under intense scrutiny.

In recent weeks, universities including The Evergreen State College and Portland State have voted to cut ties with Israel after significant student pressure.

“I think it is really powerful to see the amount of power that students hold, especially when they all come together,” said United Front member and UW student Oviya, who asked that their last name not be used out of concern for privacy and possible retribution. “We are hoping that the administration will feel the pressure and address our demands.”

The two encampments have grown steadily over the past few days, with close to 85 tents on the UW quad by Thursday evening, including a medic tent, food tent, library, mutual aid tent, welcome center and a media center. The group has also implemented security and a de-escalation team.

The demonstration has remained peaceful since its establishment.

“It feels like a welcoming, beautiful, uplifting space as a Jewish person,” said UW Jewish Voice for Peace member Joe, who asked that his last name not be used out of concern for privacy. “This movement has brought me closer to my Jewish identity in so many ways.”

The university’s response has remained consistent since Monday, stating they will continue to monitor the situation and respond as appropriate to maintain a safe and secure environment on campus.