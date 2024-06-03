Canadian, U.S. post-pandemic travel trends are skipping the Point

The longtime proprietor of Kiniski’s Reef Tavern similarly landed on the solution this year of packaging a summer job with employer-provided trailer housing after trying pretty much everything else, including appealing directly to his Congressman last year for foreign-worker visa leniency. Nick Kiniski said this might be his last summer at the helm, as he’s getting ready to retire and just listed his waterfront bar and restaurant for sale. He said he still believes Point Roberts has potential.

“I always thought it’s going to pop one day and go nuts,” Kiniski said in an interview. “It has gone up and down. But, I mean, 25 years ago I was offered more than I’ll get [now]. That’s kinda weird.”

Sitting on the establishment’s sunny, bustling patio overlooking the Strait of Georgia on a recent evening, he fondly remembered the business’ heyday decades ago when he had to hire scads of bouncers and off-duty sheriff’s deputies to control thousands of revelers who would cross the border on weekends to drink, dance, gamble and listen to bands.

“Obviously financially, I miss those times,” the extroverted bar owner said. “But I could not deal if you brought that business back, there’s no way. Where would I get 120 staff?”

Kiniski recalled that in the 1990s he could easily hire Canadian young people from the nearby suburbs of Tsawwassen, Delta and Ladner. An immigration clampdown that followed the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001 closed that door for border businesses.

“It’s a lot mellower,” Kiniski said on the cusp of this summer season. “I don’t need the 28 doormen and four sheriffs around anymore.”

“You can bitch about the border, but really, Point Roberts has been good to me. You know, it’s unique,” he reflected.

At the large, 900-slip Point Roberts marina, a cheerful sign reads, “Welcome back boaters.” A marina clerk estimated that 85% of the slips will be occupied by this summer, which represents a big rebound from the ghost-town depths of the pandemic when the majority-Canadian clientele could not come.

Enjoying the mellower pace

Some residents appreciated the quieter pace of life that the pandemic wrought in semi-rural Point Roberts and don’t want to return to the go-go border flows of pre-pandemic times. The community includes a higher-than-average percentage of retirees. The pushback to business boosterism is not organized, nor does it have a prominent spokesperson. But the sentiment emerged strongly in a recent project to collect COVID-19 stories from border communities led by Border Policy Research Institute postdoctoral fellow Andréanne Bissonnette.