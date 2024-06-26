How Seattle Public Library's cyberattack impacts patrons, students

Cyberattacks

Ransomware attackers now engage in a “double threat” against victims, according to Jessica Beyer, a University of Washington assistant teaching professor who focuses on cybersecurity at the Jackson School of International Relations.

The first threat is withholding data until ransom is paid. If the ransom is unpaid, the second threat is releasing information from the system by selling it on the dark web, including personal information like credit card numbers, addresses, usernames and passwords.

In addition to her children losing access to tutoring and the lack of internet access at the library, Endile said she was concerned about her personal information being released as part of the attack on the Seattle Public Library.

Beyer said there has been a rise in ransomware attacks against public institutions like libraries, K-12 public schools, hospitals and other organizations with limited resources and weaker cybersecurity.

The Toronto Public Library was targeted by a ransomware cyberattack in October 2023 , and it took them more than four months to recover their computer systems.

Since the library computer system constitutes a big public resource used by thousands of people each day, cybersecurity is very complicated. Beyer said almost everyone is vulnerable to cybersecurity breaches , and the only way to combat them is to prepare in advance through training and “good cyber-hygiene.”

People would need to be taught not to click on links in texts and emails from senders. They need to be careful about using a variety of usernames and passwords for their accounts and not entering them into suspicious websites. And of course they need to learn what a “suspicious website” looks like and how to use dual-factor authentication as an extra security step.

Beyer said these practices can make a difference in combatting inevitable cyberattacks.