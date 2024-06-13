For older renters, Western WA’s housing boom can sow insecurity

But after about five years in their dream home, they learned the owners were selling and they had to move out. As renters they had no say in the matter. And as a couple with modest means and little savings, they were unable to purchase the home.

Mears has worked in homelessness services for more than 30 years. She leads a small nonprofit called the Jean Kim Foundation in Lynnwood that provides hygiene services and operates a tiny-home village . Griffin is a decade older, now retired and collecting Social Security. She spent her career mostly in customer service and later at a work-release program for people transitioning out of incarceration.

After hearing their cottage was being sold, they went through the expensive and laborious task of finding a new rental home and moved to a new place in West Seattle. The couple was able to stay for about six years in that home before once again learning the owners were planning to sell. The new owner asked them to stay, but they planned to eventually redevelop the property, making it a temporary reprieve.

That was about four and a half years ago. Mears and Griffin left Seattle entirely and found a new rental in downtown Snohomish where they paid $2,000/month plus utilities. In January, it was déjà vu. Mears, a Michigan native, was watching her Detroit Lions lose the NFC Championship to San Francisco when their landlord came by to let them know they were selling the home and that the couple had 90 days to move.