Washington's latest attempt at graffiti cleanup: drones

When Lont started his art journey, he was delivering pizzas full time and making his art on the side. Now he’s a muralist who just finished two commissioned murals: one of the former Seattle Supersonics basketball team and another of University of Washington football players Michael Penix, Jr. and Steve Emtman at a private complex in Georgetown.

If he could go back in time to when he started painting graffiti, he would tell himself, “Instead of getting in trouble for it [graffiti art], you can get paid for it and the city will give you money instead of arresting you,” Lont said.

Lont brought together more than 75 local, national and international graffiti artists to Dozer’s Warehouse in North Beacon Hill, where, starting in 2017, they made over 100 murals , held live music performances and sold art, all open to the public.

Lont remembers how the space, demolished in 2021, brought artists and other people in the community together.

But one person’s art can be considered vandalism by government officials. The state of Washington is bringing that disagreement to a new level with a new initiative to cover graffiti using drones in hard-to-reach places like bridges, overpasses or very high up on walls. This pilot program will run throughout the rest of the year from Tacoma to Olympia.

In the graffiti community, these hard-to-reach areas are known as “heaven spots,” according to B. Gnarley, a graffiti hunter who photographs graffiti he sees around the state for his magazine of the same name. He has used drones to shoot graffiti in heaven spots since he started the magazine.

“They can live forever in these heaven spots,” B. Gnarley said. He says people try to put graffiti in these places because they’re harder to reach, thus harder to remove.

One photo he took using a drone was in Mill Creek, about 15 miles north of Seattle on Interstate 5. An abandoned mill overlooking a lake is covered from top to bottom in aerosol paint. On the walls are different graffiti letters in thin or bold fonts and gradients of blues, reds and oranges. Prominent are a large red “SHIA WAS HERE” and a green character that resembles a bear.