Could B.C.’s safe drug supply experiment work in Washington?

Pauly notes that while these results are impressive, the number of people on safe supply represents only a small percentage of the estimated 225,000 illicit drug users in British Columbia. “That 4,000 is reaching a very small portion of those who have substance-use disorder, which is more than 70,000,” Pauly said. “So it’s a really big implementation challenge.”

Safe supply has become a hot-button issue in both British Columbia’s upcoming provincial election and in Canada’s national election campaign. Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, has called for the end of safe-supply programs across Canada and wants to redirect the funds to treatment programs.

Elenore Sturko, a member of the B.C. Legislature from the Vancouver suburb of Surrey, has made skepticism of safe supply a central theme of her reelection campaign. Sturko said she instead favors a recovery-based system, noting “British Columbia feels like it’s a one-legged stool with all of the emphasis being put on harm reduction and not on finding ways for people to improve their situation.”

Sturko and others in the Conservative Party of B.C. are critical of what is known as “diversion” within the safe-supply system – when those who have prescriptions share or sell their medications to others. “Can we help people and also make sure that we don’t cause harm to other British Columbians at the same time?” she said.

Sturko believes the province should modify the current safe-supply program with an emphasis on treatment, and by monitoring patients when they take the medications to ensure that medications don’t leave those they’re prescribed to. “We need to make sure that we don’t create new opioid users by trying to help other people,” she said.

Bach, however, said that while published studies of diversion of safe supply are limited, there’s no evidence in coroner reports or public health data that diversion is contributing to overdose deaths. “We are not seeing any change in rates of hydromorphone detected in overdose deaths,” he said, “And we’re not seeing any change in the trajectory of new diagnoses of opioid-use disorder, particularly among youth,” he said.

Pauly noted that safer-supply medications account for only about 14 percent of all prescribed opioids in the province, and when diversion happens, it accounts for only a small fraction of illicit prescription drugs in circulation. A report issued by provincial health officer Bonnie Henry in late 2023 found that while diversion is relatively common among drug users on prescribed safe supply, it often occurs when the medications aren’t strong enough to meet the needs of heavy drug users. The report notes “Some clinicians expressed the view that diverted [prescribed safer supply] is itself harm reduction, as diverted pharmaceutical alternatives are still safer than the toxic illicit supply.”

What would safe supply look like in Washington?

Washington’s safe-supply work group has its origins in the state Supreme Court’s 2021 Blake ruling, which found the state’s felony drug possession law unconstitutional. Legislation that created a temporary fix was passed in 2021, which reduced drug possession to a misdemeanor and also created the Substance Use Recovery Services Advisory Committee .

In 2022 the committee issued a report that offered an array of policy recommendations, including the creation of health hubs focused on treatment and other services, as well as expansion of harm-reduction services. It also recommended creating a safe-supply work group and decriminalizing drug possession. In 2023 the Legislature passed a permanent law to replace the one voided by the Blake ruling. But instead of following the committee’s recommendation on decriminalization, it made drug possession and public drug use a gross misdemeanor .

That bill also included funding for health hubs and treatment services, as well as for supporting the safe-supply study. Rep. Roger Goodman, D-Kirkland, one of the authors of the final compromise bill, is a longtime supporter of more liberal drug policies.

“Given the synthetic opiate crisis, we need to focus on reducing deaths first, before reducing abuse or misuse of drugs,” Goodman said. “Reducing deaths should be the priority. And that’s what harm reduction is all about. And that’s what the safe-supply initiative is about as well.”

If Washington decided tomorrow that it wanted to set up a medicalized safe-supply system, there would be numerous legal hurdles to overcome. According to a presentation at a recent safe-supply work-group meeting by Dari Pogach, an attorney and consultant for Health Management Services, current Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) rules prevent prescriptions like those made in British Columbia.

The DEA classifies all drugs on a scale from Schedule 1 to Schedule 5, with 1 designating drugs deemed the highest addiction risk and 5 the least risky. Injectable hydromorphone is classified as a Schedule 1 drug by the DEA, which means it’s not approved for any medical use at all. Hydromorphone tablets (also known as Dilaudid) and fentanyl patches are classified as Schedule 2, which means they can be prescribed – but the FDA currently allows them to be prescribed only for alleviating pain, not for treatment of opioid-use disorder.

The DEA is currently moving toward redesignating marijuana from Schedule 1 – a drug it says has no medical use – to Schedule 3. So changes in both DEA and FDA policy are possible, and could eventually allow Washington to move forward on safe supply. Palayew said a small pilot program that’s part of a medical study would be a logical first step. “I think there are a lot of factors at the state level that need to change,” they said, “as well as federally, things would also need to be aligned. I think a good start could be a pilot project where you could get a research exemption for some of these substances.”

If Washington were to follow British Columbia’s lead on safe supply, it would be doing so in a much different context: In Washington, drugs are still criminalized and overdose prevention sites – or safe-injection sites – are both illegal and politically unpopular.