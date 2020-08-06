Black Lives Matter at Muir

The old school was torn down in 1989 and reopened in the early ’90s. New giant Sequoias were planted by the entrance. While the Sierra Club undergoes soul-searching regarding its legacy of white supremacism, the Muir of today has transformed into an exceptionally diverse grade school, with over 80% students of color, the majority of whom are Black. It is shuttered because of the coronavirus for the time being, but pre-pandemic signs made by kids saying “Black Lives Matter” appear in class windows; a banner saying the same hangs over the front door, beneath an architectural feature on the new building’s façade, which features a small grove of evergreen trees.

My upbringing at home was right in line with the Muir religion. Both my parents loved the outdoors. We camped and hiked. Neither of my parents was an avid churchgoer, and I stopped attending when they stopped insisting. But for a brief time, my mother and I attended a Unitarian church in Bellevue. My mother loved it because the sanctuary looked onto a forest of evergreens. She said that the clear glass window framing the trees was better than any stained-glass window in any church ever. On walks in the woods, she treaded slowly and reverently, as if on holy ground. For her it was, as Muir said, an entryway to the larger universe. She felt that. I felt it, too.

It is common to feel let down, even devastated, to learn of the moral flaws of people who were your heroes, let alone spiritual leaders. In reading Muir’s works as an adult, I was appalled to learn of his bigotry. As I read and learned more about the context of his conservation movement, I grew uncomfortable with the exclusionary assumptions of Muir and many of his compatriots. My neighborhood wasn’t any better. The Sunday school where we were taught about the miracles of nature and imbibed the rain, the cedar and the salmon was built on the same foundations as Muir’s church. While the old property covenants in Mount Baker were no longer enforceable, redlining and its effects are persistent to this day.

I was raised on and still adhere to the importance of wilderness and our connections to the outdoors and wildlife. It is in me and part of me. Muir was ambivalent about humanity, our tendency to destroy and exploit. What he perhaps didn’t realize was that his own life offered lessons in those human failings. We might be inspired by his words and actions, and by the nature he preserved, but his motives and unexamined attitudes can’t be ignored.

Times of reckoning can also be times of awakening. Unless we look — as organizations like Planned Parenthood and the Sierra Club are looking right now — at the other side of good intentions, our goals and hopes will be incomplete and cruel. Our deep moral errors will remain intact. The good that Muir did cannot be measured until we fully assess the harm that was done by him or by many of us in his name, following in his footsteps. I feel like someone who has discovered his church has acted antithetically, perhaps blindly, to its purported values. I must now reconcile how something I once thought was an absolute good cast a deeper shadow than I knew.