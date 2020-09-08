What happened is that the hard number of crimes in Seattle has increased over the past decade, and we cannot ignore the suffering caused by violence and theft. But we also can’t ignore that Seattle’s population grew by 23% in that decade and the crime rate itself has dropped. When we factor in population growth, Seattle’s crime rate was down last year (5,669 crimes per 100,000 people) from the rate it was in 2015 (6,104 per 100,000 people), which was lower than it had been at the start of the decade in 2010 (6,083 per 100,000 people), according to the Seattle Police Department’s crime records and population counts. And while crime has increased downtown, we can’t ignore that the 35,000 new housing units are largely clustered around downtown and the number of downtown residents increased by 42% in the past decade.

But what didn't happen in the past decades was City Hall making developers include enough affordable units for tenants making half (or less) of the median income, while most of Seattle's single-family neighborhoods remained largely static. Instead, rapacious corporations like Amazon recruited more workers and drove up housing demand, while the total number of available new homes lagged behind; prices tripled and quadrupled, and now more people must live in tents. A few years ago, the city council passed a bill to raise more money from companies to deal with homelessness, only to repeal it when Amazon threatened to retaliate. Then Mayor Jenny Durkan deployed cops to erase the visual problem of homelessness, in some cases destroying encampments during the pandemic.

And what happened to the Seattle Police Department is almost nothing. In the revised 2020 city budget, a handful of department executives were going to stop making more money annually than the city’s few remaining journalists earn in eight years — and Mayor Jenny Durkan vetoed it. When the Police Chief Carmen Best chose to quit, the mayor's cronies used the stunt to blame the council. Conservatives like KTTH’s Jason Rantz tried to grandstand as social justice advocates, telling Fox News, “Welcome to Seattle, where Black Lives Matter means firing all of these Black officers and then running out the Black female police chief.” What actually happened, as Nikkita Oliver pointed out last month in Crosscut, is that a Black police chief and an increasingly multiracial police force failed to prevent bad police behavior against working class communities of color. "Unfortunately, but rather predictably, the violence of SPD did not relent under Best," wrote Oliver. "[Police budget cuts were] a reasonable response to a growing youth- and Black-led movement to defund armed police and invest in both Black communities and community-based public health and safety." What had also happened previously is that Durkan initially tried to block Best from becoming chief, but relented after a backlash, and then helped give the police union a generous contract that undermined previous police reforms.

What happened is that the type of people driving this question — residents with lovely views, nice homes, jobs as pundits, lamenting the bygone days of a Seattle past — are asking the question in a certain way: They want to know why homeless people can’t just disappear and why politicians can’t be more polite?

But another type of Seattleite is asking “What happened?” in a different way. People who don’t work in tech, people under 40 years old, people who don’t have an inheritance, and many descendants of the Great Migration and recent immigration don’t wonder why we see homeless people. They don’t wonder why protests keep raging. They know. They’re asking why police can still beat protesters without punishment despite “police reform,” why their career can’t buy them a home no matter how they balance their checkbook, why their band can’t break out no matter how good they are, why they have to live a three-hour round trip commute from work, why an artist can produce only until the age of 34 before accepting a soul-crushing job in marketing or real estate? They’ve been wondering why the promise of Seattle panned out for old white people with money, but this new Seattle doesn’t pan out for them. And it’s honestly hard to fathom that the former group has become so callous to the latter.

Broadly speaking, what happened in Seattle was an uncultured, sleepy, nearly failing airplane factory town in the 1970s grew up. As it grew, City Hall empowered a rogue cop union, never demanded fair exchange from developers and big corporations and, as money flooded in, left out many of the very populations of workers who had made Seattle successful.

What’s happening is this: the kids are finally shaping Seattle’s conversation, and the old guard wants to Make Seattle Great Again.