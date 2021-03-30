In the aftermath of the massacre, Cherokee County sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Jay Baker described the suspect as having a “bad day.” That callous remark deflected attention away from the victims and onto the suspect. (Baker, it was later revealed, had recently posted anti-Asian images and remarks on his Facebook; he has since been removed from his position as spokesperson.) Both Baker and FBI Director Christopher Wray said it appeared the shootings were not racially motivated and, therefore, did not constitute a hate crime. Not only did those remarks further shift the focus onto the suspect, they also denied the reality that the Asian American community has recently experienced a sharp rise in crimes directed against them. Nearly 3,800 incidents of hate targeting Asian Americans have been reported in the past year.

Years ago, some of us used the phrase “have a nice day racism” to describe what we now call systemic racism. A loan officer at a bank could say “have a nice day” to you, with all sincerity, while implementing the bank lending practices that denied you a loan. Nothing in your loan application indicated you would be turned down. But your ZIP code placed you in a community of color where the bank declined to offer loans in a practice known as redlining.

So the systemic racism of the bank was enacted through the personal, albeit perhaps unconscious, racism of the loan officer.

Thanks to Jay Baker, we now have a new term to add to the lexicon of hate. Let’s call it “had a bad day racism,” a way of normalizing acts of violence against individuals of color based on perpetrators finding themselves under the stress of things going wrong in their lives. So, was Dylann Roof having a bad day when he murdered nine people in a South Carolina church? Was Derek Chauvin having a bad day when he snuffed the life out of George Floyd?

Whatever we want to call it, the shootings in Atlanta were acts of racism, regardless of whether the gunman intended to kill Asian women, in the same way that the denial of a loan based on ZIP codes was an act of racism, even if the loan officer did not deliberately discriminate. Systemic racism supports and normalizes acts of individual racism.

Not only was the Asian American community on heightened alert because of increased violence, but the very reason that Asian women were targeted in massage parlors speaks to the intersection of racism and sex. Baker described the suspect’s reported “sex addiction” as his motive in the killings.

News reports that these Atlanta massage parlors offered sexual services feed a long-standing assumption that all Asian women working in massage parlors are “sex workers.”

“That may or may not be the case,” said Esther Kao, with Red Canary Song, a New York City group that advocates for Asian American sex workers. “The majority of massage parlors are licensed businesses that also provide professional, nonsexual massages."

Even if some of the slain women were sex workers, they should not be subject to summary execution. Perhaps a better question is why the American sex trade targets Asian women for working in massage parlors? Kao pointed to a “fetishization of Asian women’s bodies that is unique to this kind of crime,” and this kind of industry. This is systemic to the sex industry, and because it targets Asian women, it’s a form of systemic racism. Individual acts of violence against these women, even if motivated by sexual addiction, are individual acts of racism.

Add to this fetishization of Asian women, the demonization of all Asians, which began with Trump’s racist pandemic pronouncements of the “China Virus” and the “Kung Flu,” and his heated words toward China. Bipartisan political rhetoric identifying China as the major threat faced by America continues even under the Biden administration, as recent statements by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin have shown. Hot words directed at Asians abroad lead to violence against Asians at home, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen and the scholar Janelle Wong argued in a recent Washington Post op-ed. This toxic brew of systemic anti-Asian racism helps create the conditions for the kind of violence that occurred in Atlanta.

And then, there is the matter of Cherokee County.

Just hearing Baker introduced as a captain in the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office set off alarm bells. It didn’t take long to discover the county was named after Cherokee natives who inhabited the land, and lost it through the Cherokee Land Lotteries of the 1800s. Through the military actions of Andrew Jackson and others, officials stole land from the Cherokee and the Creek nations and reapportioned it to white men. First they planted tobacco. Then, in the 19th century, when tobacco became unprofitable across the South, they replaced it with cotton. Feeding the new, hungry cotton gins required more labor than existed in places like Georgia, and so white farmers acquired human chattel to work the plundered land. As a result, slavery expanded exponentially in the American South.

The Atlanta shootings are a terrible reminder of this history of racism in America directed against all communities of color.