And you might have wondered: Am I going to my favorite park — or am I traveling back in time to last March? In 2021, as Seattleites get vaccinated, and as the science of COVID-19 transmission comes into even sharper focus, it’s time to do away with implicit threats of park closures and parking lot restrictions. They made a lot more sense during the uncertainty of spring 2020 than they do now. We should also relax a bit about people passing each other on walking paths or picnicking on the beach, as affirmed by recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The pandemic isn’t over yet, and King County may have to revert to Phase 2 to finish it off, but at this point we can stop pretending like outdoor interactions are playing a significant part in perpetuating it. If anything, we should probably be telling people to do as much of their socializing outdoors as humanly possible, so we can keep transmission low while the remainder of the population gets vaccinated.

But Seattleites have been getting some mixed messages on that front. In mid-April, for example, Public Health — Seattle & King County echoed messaging from Gov. Jay Inslee by tweeting that we should #TakeItOutside, “whether it’s enjoying a coffee, taking a walk with an old friend, or any other recreation you’ve got going on.”

You should “move any activity you have planned outdoors,” the account urged.

Just days before that message, however, Seattle Parks and Recreation struck a very different tone on social media, tweeting that it would be “collecting data in the parks to determine if parking lot [and] park hour limits will be needed in the near future.”

“NOBODY wants a repeat of last summer,” Seattle Parks warned.

So, which is it: Should we go outside — or should we avoid some of our largest and most popular parks to prevent further restrictions? And why is the city still threatening park closures on some park signs at a time when Seattleites are already — judging from my nighttime strolls though Capitol Hill — pushing the capacity limits at many bars and restaurants to their maximum, engaging in what is essentially one of the riskiest activities for unvaccinated people?

Science clearly favors open air: Outdoor transmission of COVID-19 is rare. Passing someone on the sidewalk is low risk. Prolonged and unmasked face-to-face contact can still spread COVID-19 outdoors, but otherwise it’s very hard to transmit the virus on the kind of day that sends Seattleites flocking to parks. A park that might look crowded can still be full of people who aren’t breathing directly into each other’s unmasked mouths.

In light of the low risk of outdoor transmission, CDC loosened some guidelines earlier this week, noting that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks outside unless they’re in a large crowd. Unvaccinated people should still mask up at outdoor gatherings with other unvaccinated people, CDC said, but in a county where over 40% of residents over age 16 have already received all their shots — and nearly two-thirds have received their first dose — all-vaccinated meetups are fast becoming our new normal.



Given those trends, I think we all know that Seattle’s parks aren’t going to be shuttered — at this point, “crowded parks lead to closed parks” sounds a lot like a parent idly threatening to “pull this car over” while driving 70 miles per hour down the left lane of a highway — so why even invoke the specter of closures?