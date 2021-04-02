Fighting environmental racism with trees

Current tree canopy initiatives are understandably and justifiably centered on the industrial-adjacent neighborhoods, like Georgetown and South Park, where more people of color tend to live. The Duwamish Valley Youth Corps, in partnership with the city, has been planting trees in places where canopy is needed to filter the air and reduce surface temperature. If you look at an overhead map of our tree canopy — or even a satellite image of the city — you’ll see that there is essentially an urban desert in our port and industrial areas, ringed by some of Seattle’s most diverse neighborhoods — a textbook case of environmental racism.

But the most effective way to improve the air quality in neighborhoods like South Park and Georgetown may be to fight the battle on both fronts. Without more trees among the industry itself — on top of the trees planted by the Duwamish Valley Youth Corps — those lower-income residential areas will always be fighting against a tide of polluted air that comes from elsewhere.

“The Youth Corps can get trees in the ground and get community members on board for maintaining trees on every single residential property in those neighborhoods and it’s still not going to be enough — because they’re intermixed and surrounded by industrial land,” Weston Brinkley, current chair of the Urban Forestry Commission, told me. (Since 2009, the Urban Forestry Commission has advised the city, without compensation, on all things trees.)

Brinkley said he sees a “huge amount of potential” to mitigate air pollution that reaches those neighborhoods by boosting industrial tree canopy.

“One tree in an industrial area is going to be doing a lot more work than one tree anywhere else,” he said. “They’re going to be the heavy lifters who do more than their fair share when it comes to air pollution, when it comes to water pollution, when it comes to heating and cooling.”

Indeed, increasing our industrial tree canopy would bring about a bevy of benefits. If you look at thermal imagery from the Seattle summer months, for example, you’ll see that the vast, sparsely treed expanse south of downtown gets much hotter than the whiter, wealthier and more tree-covered neighborhoods in the north.

“All that concrete really absorbs a lot of heat in the hotter summer months, so it creates a heat island effect,” Joanna Nelson de Flores, managing director of restoration and stewardship at the advocacy group Forterra, told me. “Trees can help mitigate that.”

More trees equals more biodiversity

More plentiful industrial trees can also help keep pollutants out of the runoff that reaches the Duwamish Waterway while also fostering local biodiversity. You may not want to go birdwatching in SoDo anytime soon, but unless there are enough trees there, fewer birds — and fewer kinds of birds — will frequent places like Chinatown-International District or Georgetown.

“These days we’re thinking about creating continuous connected pathways for birds across our area,” Joshua Morris, urban conservation manager at the Seattle Audubon Society, told me. “And it is the industrial areas that are the big gaps.”

A few more trees, said Morris, could go a long way for our flying friends: “It’s astounding to me how little vegetation it takes to start attracting wildlife.”