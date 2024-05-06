Cascade PBS Ideas Festival

Podcast | Listen in on the Cascade PBS Ideas Festival

Catch up on every session, featuring speakers such as Malcolm Gladwell, Lindy West and Ta-Nehisi Coates, on our weekly festival podcast.

Season
6
 ,
Episode
1
 / May 6, 2024
Cascade PBS Ideas Festival banner

The Cascade PBS Ideas Festival took place on May 4, 2024. But all the sessions will publish weekly in our podcast feed. (Greg Cohen/Cascade PBS)

This year’s Cascade PBS Ideas Festival has officially wrapped. But the insightful conversations that took place on May 4, 2024, are coming soon to a podcast app near you. 

To help launch this season of the Cascade PBS Ideas Festival podcast (formerly Crosscut Talks), host Paris Jackson sat down with events director Jake Newman to chat about this year’s approach to the festival, some of the luminaries who attended and what we can expect to hear in the coming weeks.   

Subscribe to Cascade PBS Ideas Festival on SpotifyApple Podcasts, or Podbean.

In this short kickoff episode, Newman points to a few guests he’ll be eager to hear from, including author and podcaster Malcolm Gladwell, historian Heather Cox Richardson, writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and CNN international correspondent Nada Bashir. 

A new episode of the Cascade PBS Ideas Festival podcast will air every Monday, beginning May 13. 

