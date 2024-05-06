To help launch this season of the Cascade PBS Ideas Festival podcast (formerly Crosscut Talks), host Paris Jackson sat down with events director Jake Newman to chat about this year’s approach to the festival, some of the luminaries who attended and what we can expect to hear in the coming weeks.

Subscribe to Cascade PBS Ideas Festival on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or Podbean.

In this short kickoff episode, Newman points to a few guests he’ll be eager to hear from, including author and podcaster Malcolm Gladwell, historian Heather Cox Richardson, writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and CNN international correspondent Nada Bashir.

A new episode of the Cascade PBS Ideas Festival podcast will air every Monday, beginning May 13.