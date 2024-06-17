Cascade PBS Ideas Festival

Podcast | Satire, free speech and bridging the left/right divide

In a live taping of Left, Right & Center, David Greene, Mo Elleithee and Sarah Isgur debate media bias ahead of the presidential election.

Season
6
 ,
Episode
7
 / June 17, 2024
David Greene, Sarah Isgur and Mo Elleithee on stage at the Cascade PBS Ideas Festival

David Greene, Sarah Isgur and Mo Elleithee on stage at the Cascade PBS Ideas Festival on May 4, 2024. (Christopher Nelson for Cascade PBS)

KCRW’s weekly politics show, Left, Right & Center, takes on the tough, polarizing issues that Americans struggle to have conversations about. Host David Greene invites guests with a wide range of political views to create provocative discussions that can bridge the left/right divide. 

As part of the Cascade PBS Ideas Festival in early May, Mo Elleithee and Sarah Isgur joined Greene to debate media bias, political satire and free speech in the context of current events. 

Subscribe to Cascade PBS Ideas Festival on SpotifyApple Podcasts, or Podbean.

In this episode of the Cascade PBS Ideas Festival podcast, the three discuss the Israel-Hamas war, protests on U.S. college campuses and the way mainstream media covers these events. When it comes to free speech versus hate speech, who gets to decide where the line is drawn and how speech is characterized? They also examine examples of journalists skewing perspectives to favor certain candidates in elections and reflect on various forms of political satire and their cultural impact, including that of Jon Stewart, Bill Maher and Saturday Night Live

This conversation was recorded on May 4, 2024. 

Topics:

About the Hosts