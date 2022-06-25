Washington state decided decades ago that abortion access would remain in the state even if Roe fell. But the impact of this decision extends far beyond access.

Subscribe to the Civic Cocktail podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, or Podbean.

What changes lie ahead for clinics and service providers as demand grows from other states? Will legislators reinforce Washington’s laws as other states rewrite theirs? And what should Washingtonians know about the broader implications totheir rights going forward?

For this episode of the Civic Cocktail podcast, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Planned Parenthood regional CEO Rebecca Gibron and State Senator Manka Dhingra attempt to answer those questions.