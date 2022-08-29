Essay by Knute Berger

When the Space Needle rose quickly on the Seattle city skyline, the response was varied. Some loved it, some hated it. Some likened it to a flower blossoming, others said it resembled a mushroom cloud. The Cold War was on everyone’s mind. So was the future. The Needle was supposed to represent the Space Age, a bright future that looked to the stars. It was also supposed to represent the aspirations of the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, also called the Century 21 Exposition, and reflect the forward-looking city itself.

But in the fall of 1961, as the Needle tower neared completion and the citizenry warmed to it, controversy broke out, an all-out war of words between the architects — Victor Steinbrueck and his boss John “Jack” Graham Jr.

That there was a war is no secret — the conflict played out in the press at the time. But the dispute between these two groundbreaking architects goes deeper than previously understood. New files discovered in the dirt cellar of Steinbrueck's Eastlake home reveal that Graham sought censure of the man who provided the sketches that gave the Space Needle’s tower its unique shape.

This and other revelations found in the files surrounding the Space Needle's creation are the subject of the first episode of Crosscut's new podcast series, Crosscut Reports.

Listen to The Steinbrueck Files, the first season of the Crosscut Reports podcast, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon or wherever you get your podcasts.

Left: Aerial view of the Space Needle, Seattle, 1962. Right: Victor Steinbrueck, 1965. (Courtesy of MOHAI)

A quick overview: John Graham was head of a Seattle-based international architecture firm responsible for large retail architecture, such as the Northgate Center. Built in the 1950s, and later renamed the Northgate Mall (and now known as Northgate Station), that retail destination was one of the world’s first auto-centric malls. Known as a "businessman's architect," Jack Graham went on to design malls and other projects around the world.

It was that reputation that helped earn Graham's firm the job to design the Needle. Graham became a partner in the development of the Needle, which was financed by five private investors.

In the summer of 1960, after Graham and his team had toyed with numerous design concepts, he was unsatisfied with what his staff had come up with. So in the summer of 1960 he hired a University of Washington architecture professor, Victor Steinbrueck, to come in and move the design along. He paid him $5 per hour.

Steinbrueck had mostly designed mid-century single-family homes and smaller structures at that point. He had gone to the University of Washington’s architecture school, and briefly worked for Minoru Yamasaki, who would later go on to design the Pacific Science Center and the original World Trade Center in New York. Yet Steinbrueck was better known locally for his “lonely” advocacy of historic preservation, especially for Skid Road and Pioneer Square. Graham wanted some fresh eyes and ideas that would get the design over the top in time to get it built for the fair. He hired Steinbrueck on a recommendation from a fellow architect.

Sure enough, in August of 1960, Steinbrueck had a breakthrough. Inspired by an abstract wooden sculpture called “The Feminine One,” the architect conceived an elegant, feminine shape for the tower — and a pinched waist that created a dramatic effect as the saucer top extended out over the base. (One local documentarian believes "The Feminine One" was inspired by Syvilla Fort, a pioneering Black dancer at Cornish College.)