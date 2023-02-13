The Washington State Department of Corrections hopes AMEND can help improve interactions among corrections officers and inmates and create better outcomes when the incarcerated are released.

For this episode of the Crosscut Reports podcast, host Sara Bernard speaks with Crosscut staff reporter Joseph O'Sullivan about his recent visit to one of the state’s three pilot sites, the Stafford Creek Corrections Center, to learn more about the program.

O’Sullivan shares his experience inside the prison, where he spoke with guards and an incarcerated individual about the program, which could grow if the state legislature approves a request from Gov. Inslee to expand the program.

Read our full report on the Washington state's AMEND program here.