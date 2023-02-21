While the overall numbers are highest in Seattle, rent increases have created an even greater burden for people living in the state’s smaller towns and cities.

The state has taken notice, with both the governor and some lawmakers pressing for legislative solutions that would either increase the housing stock or put limits on landlords' abilities to raise rents.

For this episode of the Crosscut Reports podcast, host Sara Bernard speaks with Crosscut reporter Mai Hoang about what life is like for those who are rent-burdened in these smaller cities, and what solutions are in the works.