But in the year since, almost nothing has happened at the bargaining table. And union members allege that Starbucks has retaliated in a number of ways, from closing unionized stores to creating new benefits for nonunionized workers.

For this episode of the Crosscut Reports podcast, host Sara Bernard speaks with reporter Lizz Giordano about what, exactly, has been happening at the bargaining table.

She also discusses what comes next for these workers and what their efforts say about the broader debate around unions, workers' rights and a post-pandemic labor market.