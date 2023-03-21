Crosscut Reports

Podcast | A child of Vietnamese refugees helps displaced Afghans

Director Thanh Tan's postwar experience led her to help refugees after the fall of Kabul and make a Crosscut docu-series about their plight.

Season
1
 ,
Episode
16
 / March 22, 2023
Two girls standing in front of a Vietnam veterans memorial

Series director Thanh Tan and her sister at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Olympia, Wash. (Courtesy of Thanh Tan)

When Thanh Tan learned that the United States military had withdrawn from Afghanistan and left the capital, Kabul, in the hands of the Taliban, she felt she needed to do something. 

She saw striking similarities between the plight of Afghans fleeing their country in the wake of the withdrawal and the plight of her parents and others who had fled Vietnam after the fall of Saigon in 1975.

Listen to Crosscut Reports on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon or wherever you get your podcasts.

One way she responded was to create a mutual aid project to help Afghan refugees arriving in Washington to find housing and other resources. Another was to pick up her video camera. 

For this episode of the Crosscut Reports podcast, host Sara Bernard talks with Tan about her new Crosscut docu-series Refuge After War, which draws on her personal experience to explore the parallels between the two refugee experiences, and tells how she believes we can prevent repeating the difficult history her family experienced.

Watch Refuge After War here

Topics:

About the Hosts