This reality is based in large part on the forced federal assimilation policies of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It’s also because of what the 21st-century U.S. government has called “Broken Promises.”

But recently the tribe has been getting its ancestral land back and building affordable housing for its citizens.

For this episode of the Crosscut Reports podcast, Indigenous affairs reporter Luna Reyna talks to host Sara Bernard about the new effort, the federal funding that is making it possible and the troubling history that has made it necessary.

Read our full report on the Suquamish effort here.